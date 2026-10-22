Steelers place DT Sebastian Joseph-Day on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day on injured reserve Thursday.

Joseph-Day did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a triceps injury. He will miss at least the next four games on IR.

Signed as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, Joseph-Day has totaled 10 tackles and a fumble recovery in six games this season.

A Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams, Joseph-Day has totaled 324 tackles, 15.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries in 111 games (90 starts).

Joseph-Day, 31, has played with the Rams (2019-21), Los Angeles Chargers (2022-23), San Francisco 49ers (2023), Tennessee Titans (2024-25) and Steelers since being selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.