Utah suspends player arrested for allegedly sharing sex video

Utah placed senior defensive tackle Jamal Wallace on "indefinite suspension" after his arrest earlier this month on a misdemeanor charge of distribution of an intimate image.

Wallace was arrested Oct. 11 after a woman reported to police that he raped her and shared videos of the alleged assault on her Snapchat account, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

"We were made aware of the situation with Jamal Wallace on Oct. 11, and he was immediately placed on an indefinite suspension from the program," a Utah athletics spokesperson said. "We take these matters seriously. As this is a pending legal matter, we have no further comment at this time."

Wallace was released from jail after posting $5,000 bail, per The Tribune.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Deseret News, Wallace denied the allegations of "forcible sodomy, rape, and distributing the intimate images," when interviewed by a police officer.

As of Wednesday evening, Wallace was not facing charges related to the rape allegations.

The officer said he looked through the victim's phone and found "two sexually explicit videos involving (Wallace) and the victim," per the affidavit.

Wallace transferred to Utah from Tennessee in January and appeared in one game this season.