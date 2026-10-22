Week 7 TNF: Patriots-Bears Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The New England Patriots will have a makeshift offensive line when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night to kick off Week 7 of the NFL season.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that starting guards Ben Brown and Alijah Vera-Tucker have been ruled out against Chicago (4-2) after being injured during last Sunday's 26-19 victory over the New York Jets. Brown left the game with a knee injury, while Vera-Tucker exited the contest with a hamstring injury.

The Patriots (4-2) have won their past three games but will be facing a Bears defense that has recorded 17 sacks, including a season-high five in the team's 31-23 win at Atlanta last week.

ODDS AND TRENDS The Bears are consensus 3-point favorites. That includes at BetMGM, where they have attracted 61% of the total bets and 70% of the spread-line money wagered since opening as 2.5-point favorites.

The moneyline action has been more evenly split, with the Patriots backed by 56% of the bets and 53% of the money while shifting from +110 underdogs to +125.

The total points line opened at 50. It has since edged up to 50.5 with the Over supported by 60% of the total bets and 67% of the money.

PROP PICKS --Patriots WR DeMario Douglas Over 37.5 Receiving Yards (-110 at BetMGM): This has been the most popular player prop at the sportsbook, with Douglas entering the game with a team-high 20 receptions on 30 targets. He becomes an even bigger focal point of the offense with fellow wide receiver Romeo Doubs on injured reserve.

--Bears RB D'Andre Swift Anytime TD Scorer (-160 at DraftKings): With backfield mate Kyle Monangai out again, the brunt of the workload falls on Swift, who has six rushing touchdowns on the season. Three of those have come with Monangai sidelined the past two weeks. This has been the most popular player prop at DraftKings.

KEY STAT The Patriots rank sixth in total defense, allowing an average of 300.8 yards per game. That is just ahead of the Bears at 302.3.

THE NEWS It's been a Jekyll-and-Hyde season for Maye, who had one touchdown pass and was intercepted six times in his first three games. He has 10 touchdown passes and one interception in the three games since.

"Drake Maye is one of those guys who does an outstanding job with his feet," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "There's been times when you watch it, there's been pressure on the quarterback and he makes people miss and he creates run plays down the field, so I see him doing a lot of good things. I see especially his athleticism showing up. His ability to throw the ball down the field has been exceptional."

One of Chicago's two losses came when the Bears were without starting quarterback Caleb Williams because of a hamstring injury. Williams returned against Atlanta and completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 victory. It was the first time Williams played since he left the fourth quarter of a 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sept. 20.

The Bears enter this game averaging an NFL-best 160.7 rushing yards per game. Only Buffalo (14) has more rushing scores than Chicago's 13. Swift has run for a team-high 398 yards and six touchdowns on 94 carries.

"They have really good talent," Vrabel said. "The O-line is excellent. They're well-coached. It's a good scheme. I think that the backs run hard and the receivers ... when you can run the football, the receivers have to be a big factor in that, and they are.

"(Stopping the run) will be our emphasis, but obviously there's a lot more that they do than run the football."

INJURY REPORT PATRIOTS: Vera-Tucker and Brown will be replaced by Matt Pryor and Walter Rouse. Pryor, 31, has started 40 of the 111 games he has played in during his NFL career, including 15 of 17 games with the Bears in 2024. Rouse, 25, will make his first career NFL start Thursday.

Doubs was placed on injured reserve Monday after he sustained a shoulder injury while catching a 42-yard touchdown pass against the Jets. He has 14 receptions for 261 yards and three scores this season.

Backup cornerbacks Karon Prunty (hamstring) and Channing Canada (hamstring) also were ruled out. Right tackle Morgan Moses (foot), linebacker Christian Elliss (chest) and safeties Kevin Byard III (chest) and Craig Woodson (shoulder) were listed as questionable.

BEARS: Running back Monangai (thumb, toe) has been ruled out for a third straight game. Linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion) also was ruled out, fellow linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (hip) is questionable after participating fully in practice Wednesday.

THEY SAID IT "It's been a next-man-up mentality," Maye said. "That's a Coach Vrabel-coached team. He always says it and we believe it. We gotta have identity throughout. It's not just the top guys. It's the guys in practice in the huddle." --Maye, on the Patriots' injury situation

PREDICTION The Patriots will be hard-pressed to continue their recent surge while traveling on a short week to face a Bears defense that has already racked up 17 sacks. --Bears 31, Patriots 23