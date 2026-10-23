Caleb Williams, Luther Burden III help Bears end Pats' winning streak

Caleb Williams threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night, leading the Chicago Bears to a 30-24 victory over the visiting New England Patriots.

Chicago's Luther Burden III caught four passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. Colston Loveland and D'Andre Swift scored the Bears' other touchdowns, and Williams completed 22 of 33 passes.

The Bears (5-2) also received three field goals from Cairo Santos, who made a career-best 58-yarder to give Chicago a 30-21 lead with 1:34 to play.

New England cut its deficit to six points on Andy Borregales' 47-yard field goal with 37 seconds left, but the Bears recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye produced 321 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-31 passing. Maye, who was intercepted once, also ran for a touchdown.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Eli Raridon had New England's TD catches. Stevenson caught five passes for 93 yards.

The Patriots (4-3) entered the contest on a three-game winning streak.

The Bears jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a Santos 43-yard field goal and Swift's 4-yard touchdown run.

New England responded when Maye scored on a 7-yard run early in the second quarter, but Santos made a 31-yard field goal to give Chicago a 13-7 lead with 7:04 remaining in the period.

The teams traded touchdowns in the final 14 seconds of the half. After Williams connected with Burden for a 24-yard TD pass, New England scored on a 48-yard pass from Maye to Stevenson with no time remaining on the clock.

Stevenson caught the pass on the Chicago 47 and eluded several defenders on his way to the end zone. Borregales made the extra point, which pulled the Patriots within 20-14.

Chicago extended the margin to 27-14 when Loveland capped the second half's opening drive with a 12-yard TD catch, but New England answered with a 30-yard scoring pass from Maye to Raridon on the ensuing drive.