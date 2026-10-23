Colts QB Anthony Richardson facing marijuana charge

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is facing a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession.

According to court records obtained by ESPN, Richardson was arrested following a traffic stop on Oct. 12 in Carmel, Ind.

Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, hasn't played in a game since 2025 and hasn't started one since 2024.

"We are aware of the situation involving Anthony Richardson and are currently gathering additional information," the Colts said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The Hamilton County prosecutor's office officially filed the charge on Monday and Richardson currently is scheduled for a bench trial on Jan. 4.

According to court records, police found a small amount of marijuana and THC-infused gummies in Richardson's vehicle. He told police he smoked marijuana in the car to avoid smoking it at home around his children, per the affidavit.

Richardson, 24, has completed only one pass since the end of the 2024 season. He owns an 8-7 record as a starter, completing just 50.6% of his passes for 2,400 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Led by quarterback Daniel Jones, the Colts (2-4) are on a two-game losing streak heading into Sunday's game with the Minnesota Vikings (5-0) in Minneapolis.