Report: Jaguars LT Anton Harrison (ACL) out for season

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Anton Harrison will miss the rest of the season with a torn right ACL, NFL Network reported Friday.

The report comes one day after Harrison underwent arthroscopic knee surgery.

Harrison, 24, was injured while blocking on a running play in the Oct. 11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in London. The team placed him on injured reserve two days later.

Harrison started the past three seasons at right tackle and moved to the left side prior to the 2026 season. He has 53 starts since the Jaguars selected him with the 27th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jacksonville already picked up his fifth-year option for next season.

The Jaguars (4-2) are on a bye this week. They will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, when veteran Walker Little is expected to make his second straight start at left tackle.