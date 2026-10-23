Report: Rams WR Puka Nacua's injury not believed to be serious

Rams receiver Puka Nacua sustained a calf injury in practice Thursday that is not expected to be serious, NFL Network reported.

Per the report, his status is "up in the air" for the Rams (2-4) for Sunday's road game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3).

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay is expected to speak to reporters on Friday.

The Rams will be without fellow wideout Davante Adams, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week with a ruptured hamstring. The other members of the receiver room are Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels and Alex Bachman.

Nacua, 25, has 37 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown to go with one rushing score in four games this season. He missed two games with a psoas injury.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions last season and racked up 1,715 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns in 16 games.