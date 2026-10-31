Chargers place standout S Derwin James (hamstring) on IR

The Los Angeles Chargers placed Derwin James on injured reserve on Saturday and the veteran safety will miss at least the next four games.

James played the first three games, but was sidelined with a hamstring injury following the Sept. 27 game at Buffalo. The 30-year-old was ruled out for the next three weeks and suffered a setback in his rehab as the Chargers prepared for their game at the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

The Chargers (0-6) had their bye week in Week 7.

The team signed cornerback Isas Waxter to the active roster and elevated cornerback Kaiir Elam from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

The earliest that the five-time All Pro can return is on Sunday, Nov. 29 vs. the Patriots.

James, who just signed a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension with the Chargers in May of this year, has played in 16 of 17 games in each of the past three seasons.