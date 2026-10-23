NFL agents are paid a percentage of what their clients actually earn on the field, and the NFL Players Association caps that percentage at 3% of a player's contract compensation, with lower caps for players on one-year franchise, transition or restricted free agent tenders. Agents must be certified by the NFLPA, which sets the education, exam, dues and insurance requirements and can strip certification from agents who go three years without negotiating a contract.

Updated for the 2026 season.

How much do NFL agents make?

An NFL agent's income from playing contracts is the sum of the fees charged to each client. The NFLPA, which regulates agents under the collective bargaining agreement, calls them "Contract Advisors" and limits what they can charge through its Regulations Governing Contract Advisors. Because the fee is a percentage of player pay, an agent's earnings depend almost entirely on how many players he or she represents and how much those players are paid. An agent with one veteran on a minimum contract earns a small fraction of what an agent with several high-priced starters earns.

Agents also bear their own costs, including travel, recruiting, staff and draft-preparation expenses for prospects. For a look at how the business breaks down by client count and overhead, see Agents by the numbers.

What percentage do NFL agents get?

The maximum is 3%. Under Section 4 of the NFLPA regulations, an agent may not charge or collect more than three percent of the compensation a player receives in each season covered by a contract the agent negotiated. The agent and player can agree to anything below that.

The regulations set lower ceilings for one-year tenders:

Contract type Maximum agent fee Standard NFL player contract 3% One-year tender as a restricted free agent, or first franchise/transition tag 2% One-year tender under a franchise/transition tag for the second time 1.5% One-year tender under a franchise/transition tag for the third time 1%

The regulations do not set a separate, lower cap for drafted rookies or for minimum-salary contracts; those deals fall under the general 3% ceiling.

The default fee is 1.5%

The NFLPA's Standard Representation Agreement, the only form of agent-player contract the union will enforce, states that the agent's fee is 1.5% of the player's compensation unless the two sides choose a different rate. To agree to 3%, 2.5%, 2%, 1% or another figure, both the agent and the player must initial that option on the form. The union adopted that default in its 2016 amendments; the 3% maximum did not change.

What the fee is charged on

"Compensation" for fee purposes is defined narrowly. It includes salary, signing bonuses, reporting bonuses, roster bonuses, earned performance incentives and practice-squad pay above the practice-squad minimum. It excludes honor bonuses such as Pro Bowl, All-Pro or Rookie of the Year awards, and it excludes collectively bargained benefits. Signing bonuses count, so a large bonus generates a fee in the year it is paid.

When agents are paid

Agents are paid only as the player is paid. The regulations bar an agent from receiving a fee until the player has received the compensation it is based on, so the fee on a four-year contract is collected season by season, not up front on the announced total. If a player is released and the rest of his contract is never paid, the agent does not collect on that unpaid money. The one exception is deferred compensation: a player may agree in writing to pay the fee early on money he has already earned but will receive later, with the fee discounted to present value and the agreement filed with the NFLPA. Agents may never accept any part of their fee from a team.

Worked example

The arithmetic below shows the fee on $10 million in compensation received in a single season at each rate the standard form lists.

Fee rate Fee on $10,000,000 Player keeps (before taxes and other costs) 3% (maximum) $300,000 $9,700,000 2.5% $250,000 $9,750,000 2% $200,000 $9,800,000 1.5% (default) $150,000 $9,850,000 1% $100,000 $9,900,000

On a four-year, $40 million contract that is fully paid at 3%, the agent would collect $1.2 million over the life of the deal. If the player is released after two seasons having received $20 million, the agent's 3% fee is $600,000.

Marketing and endorsement fees

The NFLPA's fee cap applies only to playing contracts negotiated with NFL clubs. Fees on endorsements, appearances, licensing and other marketing work are not capped by the NFLPA regulations and are set by agreement between the player and the agent or marketing firm. A 2010 National Football Post analysis by a veteran agent put typical endorsement commissions at 10% to 20%. The standard agreement requires agents to disclose any separate agreements for services such as marketing or financial advice, and a player cannot be required to sign one agreement as a condition of signing another.

How to become an NFLPA certified agent

Only agents certified by the NFLPA can negotiate contracts with NFL clubs. Under Article 48 of the CBA, teams may not negotiate with an agent who is not on the union's certified list, which the NFLPA updates and sends to the league monthly. The NFLPA's current requirements are:

Education: an undergraduate degree and a postgraduate degree (master's or law degree) from an accredited school. The NFLPA may waive this for applicants with at least seven years of negotiating experience.

an undergraduate degree and a postgraduate degree (master's or law degree) from an accredited school. The NFLPA may waive this for applicants with at least seven years of negotiating experience. Application fee: $2,500, non-refundable.

$2,500, non-refundable. Background check: covering education, work history, civil and criminal records, finances and social media.

covering education, work history, civil and criminal records, finances and social media. Seminar and exam: a two- to three-day virtual seminar followed by a proctored, 60-question multiple-choice exam with a three-hour limit, taken at a testing center. A scaled score of 70 is needed to pass. The exam covers the CBA, salary cap calculations, player benefits, the agent regulations and league substance and performance-enhancing substance policies. For 2026 the seminar was scheduled for July 15-17 and the exam for July 20.

a two- to three-day virtual seminar followed by a proctored, 60-question multiple-choice exam with a three-hour limit, taken at a testing center. A scaled score of 70 is needed to pass. The exam covers the CBA, salary cap calculations, player benefits, the agent regulations and league substance and performance-enhancing substance policies. For 2026 the seminar was scheduled for July 15-17 and the exam for July 20. Annual fee: $1,500 for agents representing fewer than 10 active players and $2,000 for agents representing 10 or more, according to the NFLPA, which notes the amounts may change.

$1,500 for agents representing fewer than 10 active players and $2,000 for agents representing 10 or more, according to the NFLPA, which notes the amounts may change. Insurance: professional liability insurance bought each year through the NFLPA's approved carrier, effective Oct. 1. The NFLPA does not publish the premium on its agent pages.

professional liability insurance bought each year through the NFLPA's approved carrier, effective Oct. 1. The NFLPA does not publish the premium on its agent pages. Continuing education: attendance at an NFLPA seminar each year.

An applicant who fails the exam on a first attempt may retake it the following year without paying a new application fee. A second failure bars a new application for five years. For a closer look at the routes into the business, see Two paths to becoming an agent and So you want to be a sports agent.

The three-year rule

Certification is not permanent. Under the regulations, an agent's certification automatically expires if he or she does not negotiate and sign at least one NFL player contract in any three-year period. Practice-squad contracts do not count toward that requirement. Certification can also lapse for missing a required seminar, failing to pay the annual fee or failing to carry insurance, and the NFLPA can suspend or revoke it for misconduct.

How many NFL agents are there?

The NFLPA does not state a current total on its agent pages. Under the CBA the union alone decides how many agents to certify, and its list changes monthly as new agents pass the exam and others lapse under the three-year rule. The current number of certified agents is ~1,069. Certification is also not a measure of activity: an agent stays certified by negotiating as few as one player contract every three years.

How players choose an agent

A player hires an agent by signing the NFLPA Standard Representation Agreement, which must be filed with the union within five days. Either side can end it with five days' written notice. There is one exception for prospects: a rookie who signs before the date 30 days ahead of the NFL Draft cannot terminate the agreement until 30 days after signing, and rival agents may not solicit him during that window. If an agent is fired after negotiating a contract, the agent keeps the right to the fee on that contract as the player is paid.

Players typically weigh an agent's client list, experience with similar contracts, draft-preparation resources and fee. Common misconceptions about how agents recruit and what they deliver are covered in 5 myths of the NFL agent business.

What does an NFL agent do?

The core job is negotiating the player's contract with NFL clubs: rookie deals within the wage scale, free-agent contracts, extensions, restructures and tender decisions. Around that, agents typically prepare draft prospects for the scouting combine and pro days, field questions from teams, advise on salary-cap and contract-structure issues and, at many firms, manage marketing and endorsement work. Agents must give each client, with a copy to the NFLPA, an annual itemized statement of fees and expenses charged for negotiation, asset management, advice and other services. Disputes between players and agents go to the NFLPA's arbitration system, not to court.