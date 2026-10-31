Colorado snaps 5-game slide, edges Kansas State in OT

Isaac Wilson connected with Charlie Williams on an 11-yard touchdown pass as Colorado defeated Kansas State 27-24 in overtime in a Big 12 contest on Saturday in Boulder, Colo.

Wilson had 185 passing yards with a touchdown. Richard Young had 120 rushing yards with two touchdowns and JaQuail Smith ran for a score.

Joseph Williams caught five passes for 89 yards and Charlie Williams hauled in a TD pass as Colorado (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) snapped its five-game losing streak.

Wildcats quarterback Blake Barnett passed for 224 yards and three touchdowns after replacing Dillon Duff, who directed three consecutive three-and-out possessions to open the game.

Josh Manning amassed 73 receiving yards and a touchdown. Linkon Cure and Garrett Oakley each added a receiving touchdown for the Wildcats (4-4, 1-4), who dropped their second straight game.

Overtime opened with a 25-yard field goal by Luis Rodriguez that gave Kansas State a 24-21 lead.

But after four running plays advanced the ball to the Wildcat 11-yard line, Wilson's pass in the middle of the field to Williams on 3rd-and-11 produced the game-winning play.

Kansas State forced overtime after taking possession with 46 seconds remaining in regulation. Barnett completed passes of 23, 5 and 31 yards before connecting with Oakley on an 8-yard touchdown pass with six seconds remaining. The extra point tied the game at 21-all.

Colorado opened the scoring with 1:42 left in the first quarter when Young punched it in from 2 yards out for a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Buffaloes threatened to extend its lead, but DeKalon Taylor fumbled just short of the goal line at the end of a 30-yard run. The ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback.

Kansas State pulled even at 7-7 when it mounted an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that spanned 7:07 and culminated with Barnett hitting Manning on a crossing route for a 28-yard score with 2:25 left in the first half.

Smith broke free down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown run, giving Colorado a 14-7 lead at the 4:35 mark of the third quarter.

The Wildcats answered in just over two minutes, tying the game at 14-all when Cure powered across the goal line after a 33-yard reception.

Young's second rushing score, a 22-yard scamper, put Colorado up 21-14 early in the fourth quarter.