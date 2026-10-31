LaNorris Sellers throws for season-high 301 yards as South Carolina routs Oklahoma

LaNorris Sellers threw for a season-high 301 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 96 yards and two more scores as South Carolina blew out Oklahoma 42-25 on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

The Gamecocks' defense controlled the game from the start, holding the Sooners to 71 yards in the first half and 359 yards overall.

Sellers hit on touchdown throws of 84 and 79 yards. Oklahoma's defense came into the day having not allowed a passing play longer than 54 yards.

South Carolina (5-3, 3-3 SEC) regained the lead early in the second quarter and rolled to its third consecutive win following an earlier three-game losing streak.

The Sooners struggled on both sides of the ball after coming into the game 11th nationally in total defense.

Oklahoma hadn't surrendered more than 382 yards in any game this season, but South Carolina ultimately outgained the Sooners 521-359, with 241 of Oklahoma's yards coming in the fourth quarter.

After Sellers put the Gamecocks on the board with a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the Sooners' defense came through to tie it early in the second.

Linebacker Kip Lewis picked off Sellers and returned it 30 yards for a score to tie the game.

But South Carolina's offense struck back hard, with a trio of touchdown drives the rest of the way, all going for 75 yards or longer.

Christian Clark's 1-yard run put the Gamecocks back in front two plays after Sellers hit Nyck Harbor for a 38-yard gain.

After the Sooners punted, Sellers hit DJ Black for an 84-yard score.

Oklahoma finally strung together somewhat of a drive before settling for a 52-yard field goal from Tate Sandell.

South Carolina responded with a quick 75-yard drive to take a 28-10 a 28-10 lead into halftime on Harbor's touchdown reception.

The Gamecocks outgained the Sooners 307-71 in the first half.

Mazeo Bennett Jr., who had a 79-yard touchdown reception, finished with four catches for 107 yards.

South Carolina running back Matt Fuller was injured early in the game and did not return.

Ivan Carreon led Oklahoma (4-4, 2-3) with five catches for 88 yards and his first two career touchdowns.