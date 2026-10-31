No. 3 Georgia forces 4 turnovers, routs No. 17 Florida

Nate Frazier and Bo Walker each scored on a rushing touchdown on Saturday to help No. 3 Georgia cruise to a 27-8 victory over No. 17 Florida in Atlanta, Ga.

Gunner Stockton threw for just 101 yards, but Georgia (7-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) forced four turnovers in its sixth straight win over Florida.

Aaron Philo started at quarterback for Florida (5-3, 3-3) and threw two interceptions before being replaced by Tramell Jones Jr., who completed 17 of 24 passes for 172 yards. He also threw an interception and lost a fumble for the Gators, who dropped their third game in four tries after a 4-0 start.

Georgia outrushed Florida, 217-48. Frazier and Dwight Phillips, Jr. each rushed for 67 yards.

Florida's Bailey Stockton led all pass receivers with eight receptions for 76 yards.

Georgia's Peyton Woodring missed a 43-yard field goal attempt on the game's opening drive. Florida gave the ball back as its opening possession ended on Philo's ill-advised interception, as he flung the ball underhanded towards the sideline while falling down.

The pass was easily intercepted by Ellis Robinson IV, who returned it to Florida's 41-yard line. The ensuing Georgia drive was extended by a roughing-the-kicker penalty on a punt and the Bulldogs took their first lead on Frazier's 1-yard rushing score with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

Philo was picked off again -- this time by Demello Jones -- which led to Woodring's 28-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 8:55 remaining before the half.

Florida's second punt was followed by a 10-play, 81-yard Georgia drive that was punctuated with Walker's 1-yard touchdown rush to extend the lead to 17-0 with 1:55 left in the first half.

Jones led Florida to Georgia's 37 on the next Gators possession, but Quintavius Johnson's strip sack of the Gators' quarterback was recovered and returned 66 yards by Chris Cole for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 24-0 halftime lead.

On Florida's second drive of the third quarter, Jones had an interception taken off the board due to a roughing-the-passer call on Valdin Sone. Jones did turn the ball over later in the drive, as Braylon Conley picked off a poorly-thrown pass in the end zone for a touchback.

Georgia threatened to tack more to open the fourth quarter, but Talyn Taylor fumbled at the Florida 12-yard line and DJ Coleman returned it to Georgia's 48.

Florida finally scored with 6:59 left in the fourth. Jones ran in a 2-yard touchdown before Jadan Baugh completed a two-point conversion pass to Dallas Wilson.

Woodring capped the game's scoring with a 21-yard field goal with 3:34 remaining.