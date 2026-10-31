No. 4 Indiana holds off Minnesota with touchdown to open OT (College Football)

Rich Janzaruk

Indiana's Lee Beebe Jr. (29) runs during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026.

College Football

No. 4 Indiana holds off Minnesota with touchdown to open OT

By Field Level Media

Oct 31, 20263 hours ago

Grant Wilson threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Becker on the first play of overtime, and No. 4 Indiana escaped with a 23-16 win over Minnesota on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Ind.

Wilson completed 9 of 17 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown for Indiana (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). Wilson replaced Josh Hoover, who completed 8 of 19 passes for 119 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first half before being benched.

Drake Lindsey completed 20 of 37 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota (5-3, 3-2). Roman Voss hauled in the Golden Gophers' lone touchdown.

Becker made the winning play on a perfect pass from Wilson. He caught an arching spiral along the right side of the end zone for the go-ahead score.

The Golden Gophers fell short on their final drive as Lindsey was sacked on fourth down.

Both teams traded 60-yard field goals in a stunning final minute of regulation.

Luke Drzewiecki put Minnesota on top 16-13 when he drilled a 60-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining in regulation.

Indiana responded in a flash to force overtime. Wilson found Charlie Becker for a 33-yard completion, and Paddy McAteer delivered two plays later with a 60-yard field goal to even the score at 16-all as time expired.

Minnesota regained the lead early in the fourth quarter when Drzewiecki made a 51-yard field goal to put the Golden Gophers ahead 13-10.

The Hoosiers pulled even at 13-all when Nico Radicic made a 34-yard field goal with 3:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota opened the scoring early in the first quarter. Drzewiecki connected on a 37-yard field goal to give the Golden Gophers a 3-0 lead.

Indiana responded to take a 7-3 lead with 6:42 remaining in the first quarter. Hoover fired a pass across the middle to Nick Marsh for a nine-yard touchdown.

A trick play helped the Golden Gophers regain a 10-7 advantage with 4:15 to go in the second quarter.

Lindsey pitched the ball to his right and took a couple steps backward to get in position for a toss back as part of a flea flicker. The Hoosiers defense was caught off guard, and Lindsey lobbed a pass down the right sideline for a 39-yard touchdown to Voss.

Indiana evened the score at 10-all with 2:13 left in the third quarter. Radicic belted a 46-yard field goal to finish a 14-play, 65-yard drive.

--Field Level Media

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