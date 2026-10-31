No. 4 Indiana holds off Minnesota with touchdown to open OT

Grant Wilson threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Becker on the first play of overtime, and No. 4 Indiana escaped with a 23-16 win over Minnesota on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Ind.

Wilson completed 9 of 17 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown for Indiana (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). Wilson replaced Josh Hoover, who completed 8 of 19 passes for 119 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first half before being benched.

Drake Lindsey completed 20 of 37 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota (5-3, 3-2). Roman Voss hauled in the Golden Gophers' lone touchdown.

Becker made the winning play on a perfect pass from Wilson. He caught an arching spiral along the right side of the end zone for the go-ahead score.

The Golden Gophers fell short on their final drive as Lindsey was sacked on fourth down.

Both teams traded 60-yard field goals in a stunning final minute of regulation.

Luke Drzewiecki put Minnesota on top 16-13 when he drilled a 60-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining in regulation.

Indiana responded in a flash to force overtime. Wilson found Charlie Becker for a 33-yard completion, and Paddy McAteer delivered two plays later with a 60-yard field goal to even the score at 16-all as time expired.

Minnesota regained the lead early in the fourth quarter when Drzewiecki made a 51-yard field goal to put the Golden Gophers ahead 13-10.

The Hoosiers pulled even at 13-all when Nico Radicic made a 34-yard field goal with 3:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota opened the scoring early in the first quarter. Drzewiecki connected on a 37-yard field goal to give the Golden Gophers a 3-0 lead.

Indiana responded to take a 7-3 lead with 6:42 remaining in the first quarter. Hoover fired a pass across the middle to Nick Marsh for a nine-yard touchdown.

A trick play helped the Golden Gophers regain a 10-7 advantage with 4:15 to go in the second quarter.

Lindsey pitched the ball to his right and took a couple steps backward to get in position for a toss back as part of a flea flicker. The Hoosiers defense was caught off guard, and Lindsey lobbed a pass down the right sideline for a 39-yard touchdown to Voss.

Indiana evened the score at 10-all with 2:13 left in the third quarter. Radicic belted a 46-yard field goal to finish a 14-play, 65-yard drive.