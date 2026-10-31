No. 6 Utah builds big lead vs. Cincinnati, rolls to 8th straight win (College Football)

Albert Cesare

Utah Utes tight end Hunter Andrews (10) reacts with Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Joe Cotton (74) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the Big 12 game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

College Football

No. 6 Utah builds big lead vs. Cincinnati, rolls to 8th straight win

By Field Level Media

Oct 31, 20263 hours ago

No. 6 Utah returned a fumble and an interception for first-half touchdowns en route to a 36-point halftime lead and its eighth straight victory, a 49-25 decision at Cincinnati on Saturday.

Hunter Andrews had two touchdown catches and 112 yards on five receptions, while Daniel Bray caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score for Utah (8-0, 5-0 Big 12), which set the stage for next week's showdown with No. 8 BYU in Salt Lake City.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier completed 22 of 29 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Wayshawn Parker rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Cole Tabb finished with 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for Cincinnati (5-3, 2-3), which could not replicate last Saturday's upset of then-No. 8 Texas Tech. Tabb has six touchdowns in his last three games.

The Utes held the high-powered Bearcats to a three-and-out on the game's first possession, then drove 78 yards in 12 plays, converting a pair of third downs along the way. Utah capped the opening drive with a 4-yard Dampier scoring strike to Andrews.

Down 14-3, Cincinnati was poised to answer when Gi'Bran Payne was stripped by Ethan Day at the Utah 43. Rabbit Evans scooped up the fumble and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-3 early in the second quarter.

On their next drive, the Bearcats threatened when JC French IV connected with Malachi Henry on a 63-yard catch-and-run to the Utah 7. But a false start, a holding penalty and a sack left Cincinnati facing third-and-27, leading to Rusnak's missed 35-yard field goal.

Utah drove without much resistance and made it 28-3 on a 30-yard Daniel Bray touchdown run. After a Cincinnati field goal, Utah went 90 yards, highlighted by Parker's 64-yard rush and a 3-yard Dampier touchdown pass to Bray, to make it 35-6.

On the ensuing possession, Utah's Elijah Davis stepped in front of a French pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown and a 42-6 halftime lead. The 36-point cushion was Utah's largest halftime lead since a 43-0 advantage over Colorado on Oct. 25, 2025, in an eventual 53-7 victory.

The halftime deficit was Cincinnati's largest since it trailed South Florida 51-7 on Nov. 20, 2015, en route to a 65-27 loss.

Cincinnati's Jacob Finley intercepted a Dampier pass and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, and Tabb added a 48-yard scoring run to make it 42-19 Utah before Andrews' second score of the day, a 59-yard reception.

French reached the end zone on a late 2-yard run to complete the scoring. He completed 16 of 30 passes for 263 yards and an interception.

--Field Level Media

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