No. 7 UCLA's defense stifles Nevada to remain undefeated

Seventh-ranked UCLA matched the program's best start since 2005, using a stifling defense to rout visiting Nevada, 27-0, on Saturday in Pasadena, California.

The Bruins (8-0) held the Wolf Pack to just 176 total yards of offense and intercepted Wolf Pack quarterback Luke Duncan on each of Nevada's first three drives -- the last of which resulted in a Derrick Barksdale pick-six.

Barksdale's interception return for a touchdown ignited UCLA, which struggled offensively early in its own right. After a field goal on their opening drive, the Bruins were forced to punt on three straight possessions.

Ty Dieffenbach, making his third start in place of the injured Nico Iamaleava, finished 16-of-30 passing for 178 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 12-yard connection with running back Wayne Knight midway through the third quarter, a score that effectively ended any hope of a Nevada comeback.

While Knight's streak of scoring at least one rushing touchdown in every game this season ended, his trip to the end zone on Dieffenbach's pass marked Knight's second receiving touchdown of the campaign.

Dieffenbach scored UCLA's lone rushing touchdown, carrying the ball four yards to cap a 10-play, 71-yard drive in the second quarter. The possession was the first time on the afternoon that the Bruins offense capitalized on opportunities created by an overwhelming defensive effort.

The Wolf Pack (3-5) crossed into UCLA territory on just two of its first seven possessions and threatened to score only once in those opportunities. Nevada crossed into the red zone on its second possession, but Jalen Woods came up with the second Bruins pick of the contest.

Scooter Jackson ended Nevada's first drive with an interception. Barksdale's pick-six prompted a switch at quarterback with AJ Bianco replacing him.

Bianco avoided more interceptions, but went just 6-of-13 passing for 71 yards. The Nevada rushing game did not fare any better, averaging less than two yards per carry.

Herschel Turner Jr.'s 28 yards on 11 carries led the Wolf Pack's 65 total rushing yards.

Sahir West and Aiden Gobaira keyed UCLA's defense from the line, each racking up 1.5 sacks. West finished with two tackles for loss total and Gobaira had three.