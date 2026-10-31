College Football

Oregon rallies from 14 down to stun No. 20 Northwestern

By Field Level Media

Oct 31, 20263 hours ago

Dylan Raiola threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns as unranked Oregon rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat No. 20 Northwestern 34-26 on Saturday in Eugene, Ore., in Jay Johnson's debut as the Ducks' lead offensive play-caller.

Raiola's 75-yard touchdown pass to Dakorien Moore early in the fourth quarter was the big play of the game, giving the Ducks an eight-point lead immediately after a Northwestern field goal cut the score to 27-26. Moore caught seven passes for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Oregon (5-3 overall, 3-2 in Big Ten play) won despite losing its top two running backs, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill, to injury during the game. The Ducks rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit, with backup running back Brandon Smith rushing for 82 yards and tight end Jamari Johnson catching a touchdown and sealing the win with a first-down grab with 1:20 to play.

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles threw for 281 yards and ran for 93, accounting for a touchdown through the air and another on the ground. Oregon's defense countered with three fourth-quarter sacks.

Northwestern (6-2, 3-2) put up 284 yards of total offense in the first half, scoring on four of five possessions. The Wildcats took a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter on Chiles' pass down the middle to a wide-open Griffin Wilde for a 64-yard touchdown.

On that play, former Oregon head coach and now Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly lined up three players in a triple stack formation at the line of scrimmage.

Oregon managed only two Gage Hurych field goals before Chiles scored on a 5-yard run with 1:53 remaining in the half to give Northwestern a 20-6 lead.

Chiles has a rushing touchdown in eight straight games.

But the Ducks cut the deficit to 20-13 at the half, with Raiola throwing a fade to Moore in the back corner of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown.

An Oregon fumble at midfield set up Jackson Kleather's 49-yard field goal for a 23-13 Wildcats lead early in the third quarter. Kleather made a pair of 49-yard kicks.

--Field Level Media

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