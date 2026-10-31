Patriots WR A.J. Brown, RB TreVeyon Henderson out vs. Dolphins

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the host Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots announced the news Saturday after Brown (ankle, knee) and Henderson (illness) did not participate in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (ankle) also was ruled out for Sunday's game. He will not be activated from injured reserve despite not receiving an injury designation on Friday.

Brown has three receptions in each game this season, including the last two contests since returning from injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain. He sustained that injury during the second half of the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the teams' season opener on Sept. 9.

Acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade in early June, Brown has nine catches for 101 yards this season.

Brown, 29, was named second-team All-Pro with the Eagles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

He has 533 receptions for 8,130 yards and 56 touchdowns in 108 career games (100 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2019-21), Eagles (2022-25) and Patriots.

Henderson, 24, has 52 carries for 203 rushing yards and one touchdown in six games this season.

A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2025, Henderson has rushed for 1,114 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 40 passes for 266 yards and one score in 23 career games (four starts).