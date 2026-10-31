Report: Commanders' Daron Payne (foot) out for season (NFL)

Geoff Burke

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) chases New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

NFL

Report: Commanders' Daron Payne (foot) out for season

By Field Level Media

Oct 31, 20264 hours ago

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne suffered a season-ending Jones fracture on his left foot during Friday's practice, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Payne initially was added to the Commanders' injury report as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles before being ruled out hours later.

Rumored to be a potential trade piece, Payne likely is headed to injured reserve. He is in the final season of his four-year, $90 million contract.

Payne, 29, recorded 14 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in six games (all starts) this season.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2022, Payne has totaled 446 tackles, 38 sacks, eight forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 136 career games (130 starts) since being chosen by Washington with the 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media

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