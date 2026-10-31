Report: Philip Rivers in talks for NC State coaching job

NC State legend Philip Rivers is in "serious discussions" about returning to coach his alma mater, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Rivers, 44, emerged as an early favorite to replace Dave Doeren, who was fired on Oct. 24. A deal with Rivers isn't close, per ESPN.

Per the report, Rivers told NC State officials he wants to finish his current season as head coach at St. Michael Catholic High in Fairhope, Ala., where his son, Gunner, is a quarterback and a four-star commit to the Wolfpack's 2027 recruiting class.

Rivers led St. Michael to the state playoff semifinals in each of the previous two seasons but has never coached in college.

"I mean, shoot, NC State's special to me," Rivers told Al.com on Friday. "... There's nothing there at this point. Like I told you earlier in the week, you understand the chatter is out there. Gotta take it one day at a time, you know, is all I know. I'm excited (for) this postseason with these guys here, and I guess it's like I told you last year, you never say never, but there's nothing imminent."

NC State parted ways with Doeren after a 3-4 start to his 14th season in Raleigh. He compiled a 98-74 record, including 4-6 in bowl games. Todd Goebbel is the team's interim coach.

Rivers is NC State's career leader in completions (1,087), passing yards (13,484) and touchdown passes (95), starting 49 games for the Wolfpack from 2000-03. He finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2003 and was inducted into the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2024.

Rivers was the fourth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, throwing for 63,984 yards, 425 touchdowns and 212 interceptions over 18 NFL seasons for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2004-19) and Indianapolis Colts (2020; 2025). The eight-time Pro Bowler came out of retirement last season to make three starts for the Colts.