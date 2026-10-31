Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) set to play vs. Bears

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet will return to action for the first time since last postseason's ACL injury when Seattle hosts the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Charbonnet will return less than nine months after undergoing surgery on his left knee in February. He tore his ACL during Seattle's 41-6 NFC divisional-round playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 17.

Charbonnet was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Oct. 22. This week, he was a full practice participant on Thursday, limited on Friday and back to full on Saturday.

"To come back on the timetable that he has and to be in the position that he is, and the work ethic that he's shown and being able to work through what it takes to get back from an injury like that at this point in time is remarkable," Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said of Charbonnet. "Zach's a guy that kind of works in the shadows. He's already had our respect, but hopefully people understand what kind of stud this guy is to come back on this timetable and be ready to go."

Charbonnet rushed for career bests of 730 yards and 12 touchdowns last year during his third NFL campaign. He also caught 20 passes for 144 yards.

Overall, he has rushed for 1,761 yards and 21 touchdowns and caught 95 passes for 693 yards and one score in 49 career NFL games (eight starts).

Seattle also declared rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) as ready to play but hasn't yet activated him off injured reserve. Price had 119 yards in three games before going on IR. He was a full practice participant on Friday and Saturday.

Seattle ruled out receiver/kick returner Rashid Shaheed (knee), left tackle Charles Cross (ankle) and running back Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring). Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) is doubtful, while quarterback Drew Lock (throwing elbow), nose tackle Brandon Pili (back) and linebacker Patrick O'Connell (toe) are questionable.

For Chicago, running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) will sit out. Cornerback Malik Muhammad (toe) and linebacker D'Marco Jackson (ankle) are questionable.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) was a full participant all week and will return from a two-game absence.