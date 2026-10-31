Syracuse upsets No. 19 SMU on last-minute TD pass (College Football)

Rich Barnes

Oct 31, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Fans pose for a photo with Syracuse Orange wide receiver Umari Hatcher (2) following the game against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

College Football

Syracuse upsets No. 19 SMU on last-minute TD pass

By Field Level Media

Oct 31, 20266 hours ago

Steve Angeli found an open Noah Meyers in the left side of the end zone with 17 seconds left as host Syracuse outlasted No. 19 SMU for a 30-27 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Playing in his second game back after missing three games, Angeli completed 21-of-34 passes for 200 yards to help Syracuse (4-4, 2-4 ACC) win its second straight dramatic finish after beating North Carolina in overtime last week.

Angeli was 7-for-8 on the game-winning drive, including consecutive 15-yard passes to Calvin Russell III and Daunte Bacheyie that moved Syracuse to the 2-yard line.

After Ju'Juan Johnson rushed for no gain, Syracuse used a timeout before Angeli faked a handoff to Ahmad Miller. He rolled out and Meyers got a step on SMU linebacker Alexander Kilgore to easily haul in the pass for a 29-27 lead.

After Tripp Woody made the extra point, the Orange clinched the win by forcing a fumble from SMU's Randy Pittman Jr.

Syracuse earned the win after losing a 20-10 halftime lead and Angeli was helped by his defense sacking SMU (6-2, 4-2) star quarterback Kevin Jennings four times for a combined loss of 52 yards.

Syracuse's defense also aided Angeli right before the final drive when it forced Jennings into an incompletion to Theo Melin Ohrstrom with 3:47 left on third-and-16.

Angeli also opened the scoring with a 26-yard TD run less than five minutes in. He also led a TD drive that culminated in Miller's 1-yard score with 22 seconds left in the first half.

Woody kicked three goals after struggling most of the season. He made a 29-yarder and a 25-yarder in the first half before his 26-yard field goal moved the Orange within 27-23 with 5:26 left.

Jennings completed 29-of-36 passes for 351 yards and threw a pair of touchdowns. He threw a nine-yard TD to Jalen Hale with 12 seconds left in the first and a 14-yard TD to Yamir Knight with 8:52 left in the third that pulled the Mustangs within 20-17

Jennings also led a scoring drive that resulted in Kendrick Raphael's 13-yard run and subsequent 2-point conversion to give the Mustangs a 27-20 lead with 9:04 left that occurred after three minutes after SMU pressured Angeli into a safety.

--Field Level Media

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