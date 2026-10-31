Three other women accused Packers' Josh Jacobs of abuse

After Josh Jacobs' battery arrest this spring, records obtained by The Associated Press show that three other women accused the Green Bay Packers running back of abusive behavior.

Jacobs, 28, was arrested on May 26 in Wisconsin after his then-girlfriend said he threw her to the ground. He pleaded no contest on Sept. 10 to misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

Jacobs returned to the Packers' lineup on Oct. 25 after sitting out the first six games while on the commissioner's exempt list. He remains under investigation by the NFL and could face additional sanctions.

During the police investigation, multiple other women contacted police with their own allegations. Those accounts were part of the evidence in Jacobs' battery case and were released to media outlets on Friday following a public records request.

According to the records reviewed by the AP, police interviewed three women about alleged incidents in April 2021, January 2022 and May 2022.

One woman alleged that Jacobs slapped her, grabbed her hair and threw her to the floor when she said she did not want to have sex. He allegedly told her "I should kill you right now" and spit on her.

Another woman claimed Jacobs grabbed her hair, put his hands on her neck, dragged her and scratched her chest. A third accuser said Jacobs grabbed her by the arms and shoved her against a wall.

There was no immediate response from Jacobs or his attorneys about the allegations that emerged Friday. When he returned to the Green Bay lineup this month, Jacobs said he was "remorseful" and his lawyers said there would be no further comment due to ongoing legal matters.

Jacobs has rushed 32 times for 75 yards and one touchdown and caught 11 passes for 68 yards and two scores in two games since rejoining the Packers (5-3).