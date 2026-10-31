Tommy Carr's two TD runs help Michigan slip past Rutgers

Tommy Carr went 22-of-27 passing for 266 yards and a touchdown to lead visiting Michigan to a 28-21 win at Rutgers in a Big Ten contest at Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday.

Carr also rushed for 54 yards and two second-half touchdowns on 12 carries for Michigan (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten), which had lost three of its past four games.

AJ Surace threw for 123 yards and a touchdown for Rutgers (2-6, 1-4), while Antwan Raymond had 85 yards rushing on 11 carries. Clay Thevenin ran for 30 yards and a touchdown for the Scarlet Knights.

Michigan took a 28-21 lead with 4:24 remaining on a 9-yard touchdown run from Carr. On a third-and-7 play, Carr darted for the end zone after not being able to find an open wide receiver.

After forcing Rutgers to punt, Michigan got the ball back with 3:10 remaining and recorded two first downs to run out the clock.

Rutgers tied the game at 21-21 with 11:43 remaining on a 1-yard touchdown run by Thevenin and a 2-point conversion pass from Surace to Ben Black III.

The score was set up by a 54-yard run to the Michigan 3-yard line by Raymond.

Leading 14-13 at halftime, Michigan had the ball to open the second half and mounted an 11-play, 75-yard drive to take a 21-13 lead after a 15-yard touchdown run by Carr.

Michigan opened the scoring with 7:23 remaining in the first quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Carr to JJ Buchanan, which capped off a 10-play, 92-yard drive.

The Wolverines later went up 14-3 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jordan Marshall with 13:16 left in the second quarter to end an 8-play, 75-yard drive.

Rutgers cut Michigan's lead to 14-10 with 11:31 remaining until halftime on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Surace to Jourdin Houston, who was wide open after a Michigan defender slipped in the middle of the field.

The Scarlet Knights then made it 14-13 with 3:21 to go in the first half on a 32-yard field goal by Dane Pizzaro.