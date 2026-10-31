Top 25 roundup: On late TD pass, Syracuse stuns No. 19 SMU

Steve Angeli found an open Noah Meyers in the left side of the end zone with 17 seconds left as host Syracuse outlasted No. 19 SMU for a 30-27 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Playing in his second game back after missing three games, Angeli completed 21 of 34 passes for 200 yards to help Syracuse (4-4, 2-4 ACC) win its second straight dramatic finish after beating North Carolina in overtime last week.

Angeli was 7 of 8 on the game-winning drive, including consecutive 15-yard passes to Calvin Russell III and Daunte Bacheyie that moved Syracuse to the 2-yard line.

After Ju'Juan Johnson rushed for no gain, Syracuse used a timeout before Angeli faked a handoff to Ahmad Miller. He rolled out and Meyers got a step on SMU (6-2, 4-2) linebacker Alexander Kilgore to easily haul in the pass for a 29-27 lead. After the extra point, the Orange clinched the win by forcing a fumble from SMU's Randy Pittman Jr.

No. 5 Notre Dame 35, Navy 13

Nolan James Jr. rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the slow-starting Fighting Irish dominated the second half to earn a 35-13 win over the Midshipmen in Foxborough, Mass.

C.J. Carr completed 19 of 29 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns as Notre Dame (7-1) reeled off the game's last 28 points. Jonaz Walton added 51 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Quarterback Jackson Gutierrez rushed 28 times for 110 yards and a touchdown for Navy (2-6), which has dropped six of seven for the first time since 2021. The Midshipmen held the ball for 23:33 of the first half, but just 9:07 after halftime.

No. 12 Ole Miss 45, Auburn 15

Trinidad Chambliss accounted for three second-half touchdowns as the Rebels pulled away from the Tigers in Southeastern Conference action in Oxford, Miss.

Chambliss completed 22 of 34 for 263 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards and another score as Ole Miss (6-2, 4-2 SEC) blew it open after leading 14-9 at halftime. Shekai Mills-Knight rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown while Horatio Fields caught six passes for 73 yards and a score.

Byrum Brown hit 25 of 38 passing for 195 yards and a touchdown for Auburn (4-4, 2-4), which rushed for just 63 yards. Christian Neptune had five receptions for 53 yards and Chas Nimrod had four receptions for 62 yards and a score.

No. 13 Texas Tech 34, No. 22 Arizona 26

Thomas Castellanos threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a third to rally the Red Raiders past the Wildcats in Big 12 action in Lubbock, Texas.

Castellanos hit 11 of 24 passes for 144 yards while rushing for 117 yards for Texas Tech (7-1, 4-1 Big 12), which tied a school record with its 13th straight home win.. J'Koby Williams rushed for 175 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown sprint to clinch the game with 2:05 to play.

Noah Fifita completed 33 of 45 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown for Arizona (6-2, 3-2), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Isaiah Mizell caught seven passes for 182 yards, which included a 94-yard touchdown, while Kedrick Reescano rushed for two scores.

Iowa 30, No. 25 Wisconsin 0

Hank Brown threw two first-half touchdown passes and the Hawkeyes' defense dominated the Badgers en route to a victory in the battle for the annual Heartland Trophy on Saturday in Iowa City.

Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) have won five consecutive games against Wisconsin, outscoring the Badgers 109-10 in the last three meetings. Iowa also evened the historic series that dates to 1894 at 49-49-2 in the 100th meeting. Brown completed 20 of 24 passes for 222 yards and the two scores.

Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) previously lost only to No. 5 Notre Dame in the season opener and seventh-ranked UCLA. Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph struggled, completing 5 of 14 passes for 90 yards before being replaced by freshman Ryan Hopkins, who completed 8 of 13 passes for 93 yards and an interception.