Trinidad Chambliss takes over in second half as No. 12 Ole Miss tops Auburn (College Football)

Petre Thomas

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

College Football

Trinidad Chambliss takes over in second half as No. 12 Ole Miss tops Auburn

By Field Level Media

Oct 31, 20266 hours ago

Trinidad Chambliss accounted for three second-half touchdowns as No. 12 Ole Miss pulled away from Auburn for a 45-15 victory on Saturday afternoon in Oxford, Miss.

Chambliss was 22-of-34 passing for 263 yards with two TDs and an interception. He rushed 65 yards on seven carries with a touchdown for the Rebels (6-2, 4-2 SEC), who won for the third consecutive time over the Tigers.

Chambliss has thrown a touchdown pass in 21 straight games, one off Chad Kelly's school record.

Byrum Brown was 25-of-38 passing for 195 yards with a touchdown for Auburn (4-4, 2-4), while Christian Neptune had five receptions for 53 yards and Chas Nimrod had four receptions for 62 yards and a score.

On the first play of the second quarter, with a full-house backfield, Chambliss handed off to 315-pound Will Echoles, a defensive tackle, and he plunged into the end zone for a 7-0 lead to cap an 89-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes.

Auburn answered after Brown made a crucial conversion on 4th-and-2 in the red zone. Two plays later, he hit Nimrod on a post pattern for a 21-yard strike at 7:59 but the PAT was blocked.

Auburn's AnQuon Fegans, who later departed with an ankle injury, intercepted a deflected pass at the Ole Miss 31, but the Rebels' defense immediately forced a fumble by Brown that was recovered by Jamarious Brown.

Shekai Mills-Knight helped the Rebels down the field late in the first half and cashed in from a yard out for a 14-6.

Alex McPherson nailed a 29-yard field to pull Auburn within 14-9 at the half.

As rain started to fall during the Rebels' first second-half series, Chambliss converted a 3rd-and-9 on a designed draw. But Auburn's defense hunkered down inside the 5 and forced Lucas Carneiro's field goal from 20 yards at 9:46.

Brown scored on the Tigers' next possession, maneuvering through the defense on a 7-yard run, but his 2-point pass attempt was caught short of the end zone as Ole Miss led 17-15.

Chambliss used his feet again to lift Ole Miss to a 24-15 lead when he took a direct snap and raced untouched 26 yards for a 24-15 lead.

Chambliss added a short scoring pass to Caleb Cunningham and a 28-yarder to Horatio Fields for a 38-15 lead in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss' Deuce Knight, a transfer from Auburn, scored on a 17-yard run for the final margin.

--Field Level Media

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