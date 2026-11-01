Bhayshul Tuten powers Jaguars’ smackdown of Colts

Bhayshul Tuten rushed for a career-high 104 yards and scored two touchdowns, and the Jacksonville Jaguars returned from their bye week in strong form Sunday, beating down the visiting Indianapolis Colts 42-7.

Trevor Lawrence completed 10 of 14 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns -- giving him 17 on the season -- while Tuten had a long rushing and receiving touchdown for Jacksonville (5-2), which leads the AFC South by three games and has three wins by 24-plus points this season.

Daniel Jones was 19-of-28 passing for 144 yards, one TD and two interceptions for Indianapolis (2-6), which has lost four straight games. Star running back Jonathan Taylor was held to eight carries for 23 yards.

Jacksonville essentially put the game away by halftime. After Tuten broke off a 39-yard TD run to give the Jaguars a 21-0 lead with 1:51 left before halftime, the Colts finally appeared poised to get on the board when J.T. Tuimoloau delivered a strip sack of Lawrence, which was recovered by Caden Curry at the Jacksonville 31 with 55 seconds left.

But three plays later, a Jones pass bounced off of Tyler Warren's hands to Rayuan Lane III, who returned his first career interception 92 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 halftime lead. It was the second-longest defensive touchdown in franchise history, behind a 99-yard TD return last season by Devin Lloyd.

Jacksonville finished the first half with a 236-98 advantage in total yards behind a perfectly balanced 118 passing yards and 118 rushing.

After the Colts' opening drive stalled out, Jacksonville marched 98 yards on its first drive, finishing in the end zone with Lawrence's 12-yard TD pass to Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars then kicked off a 21-point second quarter with Lawrence's second touchdown, a 31-yard dart to rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher to make it 14-0 with 7:14 left.

Out of halftime, Jacksonville made it 35-0 with Chris Rodriguez's 28-yard run before Indianapolis finally got on the board when Jones found Josh Downs for a 6-yard touchdown.

The Jaguars responded right back, however, as Tuten caught a screen and ran it in from 25 yards out to make it 42-7 on the final play of the third quarter.