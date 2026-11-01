Boise State QB Maddux Madsen (knee) exits early in win over Texas State

Quarterback Maddux Madsen of No. 20 Boise State exited Saturday night's 46-45 home victory over Texas State after taking a hit to his left knee with 8:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Madsen released a 22-yard completion to Akeem Wright just before Texas State's Jo'Laison Landry crashed into him. Madsen immediately reached for the knee before being attended by trainers and walking off the field.

Madsen, a three-year starter, had a large ice bag on the knee minutes later and was later spotted on crutches. Max Cutforth replaced him at quarterback and finished 8 of 13 for 131 yards and three touchdowns.

On the previous possession, Madsen threw his first interception of the season on his 219th attempt and it was returned 20 yards for a touchdown by Bobcats defensive back Jayden Bradley.

Madsen completed 24 of 33 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown and also rushed for two scores before exiting.

Boise State improved to 7-1, 4-0 in the Pac-12, while Texas State fell to 4-4, 2-2.