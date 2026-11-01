Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Josh Downs active vs. Jaguars

Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Josh Downs are listed as active for the Indianapolis Colts' game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Taylor and Downs are considered to be on the trade block for the Colts (2-5). There is no guarantee how much -- if at all -- either one will play on Sunday against the Jaguars (4-2).

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10.

ESPN reported Saturday morning that the Colts are engaged in "active and ongoing" trade talks with multiple teams surrounding Taylor.

The Exhibit Substack, run by NFL insider Josina Anderson, reported the Colts were interested in obtaining a first-round draft pick and a defensive tackle as part of a potential deal for Taylor with at least one team.

The Colts have been quite active off the field this week, dealing eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor, 27, has rushed for 587 yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns in seven games this season for the Colts.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Taylor (8,185) trails only Pro Football Hall of Fame member Edgerrin James (9,226) for the franchise lead in rushing yards.

Taylor has a franchise-best 77 rushing TDs in 91 career games (85 starts) since the Colts drafted him in the second round in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He won a rushing title in 2021 (1,811 yards) and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2021 (18) and 2025 (18).

Downs did little to shy away from trade-related inquiries when speaking to reporters at his locker on Wednesday.

"It is what it is. I'm here today, but whatever comes my way comes my way," he said, when asked about a potential trade. "We'll go from there. Honestly, that's where my head is at."

Downs, 25, leads the Colts with 307 receiving yards to go along with 26 catches in seven games (five starts) this season.

Drafted in the third round in 2023, Downs has 224 receptions for 2,447 yards and 11 touchdowns in 54 games (33 starts).

While Taylor and Downs are active, the following players are inactive for the Colts: linebacker Bryce Boettcher, tight end Pharaoh Brown, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, wide receiver Anthony Gould, offensive line Charlie Heck, quarterback Riley Leonard and cornerback Justin Walley.

As for the Jaguars, safety Antonio Johnson, wide receiver CJ Williams, cornerback Alijah Huzzie, linebacker Jamal Hill, defensive end Wesley Williams and defensive tackle Albert Regis are inactive.