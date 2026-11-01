Final unbeaten falls: Lions stifle Vikings to hand NFC North foes first loss

Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards and a touchdown as the host Detroit Lions knocked off the league's lone remaining unbeaten team, toppling the Minnesota Vikings 19-15 on Sunday.

Jared Goff connected with Jameson Williams on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 4:35 left for the go-ahead score. Goff passed for 176 yards but also threw his first interception of the season. Williams caught four passes for 70 yards for the Lions (5-2).

Kyler Murray passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (6-1). T.J. Hockenson caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a neck injury with 14:48 remaining. Campbell was injured while tackling Hockenson and lay facing the ground, surrounded by medical personnel before he was taken off the field on a cart.

The Vikings entered halftime clinging to a 7-6 lead. The Lions struck first on Jake Bates' 25-yard field goal.

Minnesota responded with a seven-play, 74-yard drive to take the lead, as Justin Jefferson made a leaping catch in the end zone for a 1-yard TD during the opening minute of the second quarter.

Gibbs was bottled up most of the half but broke free for a 19-yard run in the closing seconds, setting up Bates' 37-yard field goal. Bates later banged a 46-yard attempt off the left upright on Detroit's first drive of the second half.

The Lions cashed in at 4:40 of the quarter on Gibbs' 30-yard run. He was tackled on a two-point attempt, leaving the score at 12-7.

Murray hooked up with Jordan Addison on a 51-yard pass play, setting up an 8-yard scoring pass to Hockenson with 8:44 left. Murray then found an open Addison for the two-point play, giving Minnesota a 15-12 lead.

The Lions relied on their running game during the ensuing drive before Goff connected with Williams with 4:35 remaining to regain the lead.

The Vikings failed to pick up a first down and punted on their next possession, and the Lions converted three first downs as they ran out the clock.