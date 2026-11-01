Final unbeaten falls: Lions stifle Vikings to hand NFC North foes first loss (NFL)

Kimberly P. Mitchell

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs for yards during the first half of the N.F.L. game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

NFL

Final unbeaten falls: Lions stifle Vikings to hand NFC North foes first loss

By Field Level Media

Nov 1, 20264 hours ago

Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards and a touchdown as the host Detroit Lions knocked off the league's lone remaining unbeaten team, toppling the Minnesota Vikings 19-15 on Sunday.

Jared Goff connected with Jameson Williams on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 4:35 left for the go-ahead score. Goff passed for 176 yards but also threw his first interception of the season. Williams caught four passes for 70 yards for the Lions (5-2).

Kyler Murray passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (6-1). T.J. Hockenson caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a neck injury with 14:48 remaining. Campbell was injured while tackling Hockenson and lay facing the ground, surrounded by medical personnel before he was taken off the field on a cart.

The Vikings entered halftime clinging to a 7-6 lead. The Lions struck first on Jake Bates' 25-yard field goal.

Minnesota responded with a seven-play, 74-yard drive to take the lead, as Justin Jefferson made a leaping catch in the end zone for a 1-yard TD during the opening minute of the second quarter.

Gibbs was bottled up most of the half but broke free for a 19-yard run in the closing seconds, setting up Bates' 37-yard field goal. Bates later banged a 46-yard attempt off the left upright on Detroit's first drive of the second half.

The Lions cashed in at 4:40 of the quarter on Gibbs' 30-yard run. He was tackled on a two-point attempt, leaving the score at 12-7.

Murray hooked up with Jordan Addison on a 51-yard pass play, setting up an 8-yard scoring pass to Hockenson with 8:44 left. Murray then found an open Addison for the two-point play, giving Minnesota a 15-12 lead.

The Lions relied on their running game during the ensuing drive before Goff connected with Williams with 4:35 remaining to regain the lead.

The Vikings failed to pick up a first down and punted on their next possession, and the Lions converted three first downs as they ran out the clock.

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...