Florida State fires Mike Norvell, defensive coordinator

Florida State president Richard McCullough told ESPN on Sunday that head coach Mike Norvell has been fired.

Norvell, who signed an eight-year, $84 million extension after leading the Seminoles to a 13-1 record and the ACC title during the 2023 season, posted a 3-5 record this year and a 41-39 mark during his six-plus seasons in Tallahassee, Fla.

Norvell's contract reportedly calls for him to be paid 85 percent of the value of his remaining contract, which means approximately $50.3 million.

According to a report by On3, defensive coordinator Tony White also was fired on Sunday.

Director of scouting Rick Stockstill, 68, has been named interim head coach at his alma mater.

Norvell, 45, inherited a sub-.500 program from Willie Taggart in December 2019. After two losing seasons, Norvell directed Florida State to a 10-3 record in 2022. That earned his first contract extension.

Then Norvell led the Seminoles to a 13-0 record through the ACC championship game in 2023, but the College Football Playoff committee denied Florida State a spot in the four-team CFP because standout quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a severe leg injury in mid-November.

The shorthanded Seminoles suffered a 63-3 Orange Bowl loss to Georgia and Norvell's program never appeared to recover.

Florida State opened the 2024 season at No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25, but dropped out of the poll after losing its first two games and went on to a 2-10 record. The Seminoles finished 5-7 last year and sit 3-5 this season - including consecutive losses to Louisville, then-No. 3 Miami and Clemson to close out his reign.

Stockstill went 113-111 in 18 seasons (2006-23) as Middle Tennessee's head coach.

The Seminoles visit Boston College on Saturday.