Gardner Minshew rallies Cardinals to 33-30 OT win over Cowboys

Gardner Minshew led the Arizona Cardinals to a 14-point comeback to force overtime and Chad Ryland atoned for a missed extra point with a game-winning field goal in a 33-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Minshew threw three touchdown passes and completed 17 of 23 attempts for 188 yards. Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and Michael Wilson caught eight passes for 111 yards for Arizona (3-5).

Minshew replaced Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter with the Cardinals trailing 17-3 and promptly engineered four straight touchdown drives to end regulation.

The Cardinals were at the Cowboys' 13 with 10 seconds left after two completions to Allgeier and 21- and 27-yard completions to Wilson. Minshew threw a 13-yard TD pass to Wilson with six seconds remaining, with the Cardinals needing only the extra point for a 31-30 win. Ryland instead pulled the attempt wide left to send the game to overtime.

Josh Sweat sacked Dak Prescott to end the first drive of overtime for the Cowboys. Arizona then traveled 44 yards in eight plays to set up Ryland's winner from 42 yards.

The Cardinals outgained the Cowboys 467-261 and rushed for 202 yards.

The Cowboys (3-5) chewed up nearly seven minutes of the clock in the fourth quarter with a 15-play drive ending on Brandon Aubrey's 35-yard field goal to make the lead 27-17 with just 3:54 remaining in regulation.

Dallas would have had the Cardinals down to a fourth-and-10, but Rashan Gary was called for roughing the passer on third-and-10 one play before Minshew hit tight end Trey McBride, who was entirely uncovered on a 14-yard score. The Cardinals trailed just 27-24 with the clock reading 2:11.

The Cowboys recovered the onside kick and opened the drive with a Javonte Williams run for no gain. Arizona used its final timeout with 2:02 on the clock, leaving the two-minute warning stoppage to be utilized when L.J. Collier sacked Prescott for a 6-yard loss on second down. Williams was stopped on a draw, and Aubrey hit a 41-yard field goal with 1:09 remaining.

Prescott was 19-of-29 passing for 195 yards.

Brissett threw an interception and was sacked four times before he was benched with 119 passing yards on 10-for-23 passing.

The Cardinals answered a Dallas TD with Minshew's 5-yard TD pass to Allgeier to pull Arizona back within 24-17 with 10:47 left.

Down 17-3 with the clock ticking toward the final minute of the third quarter, Allgeier took a handoff on second-and-3 and turned a first down into a 63-yard touchdown. He shook strong safety P.J. Locke's arm tackle in the hole, stepped out of a diving ankle grab by nickel corner Cobie Durant and bounced outside to utilize a blocking escort from wide receivers Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil for the longest run of his five-year career.

Two big plays later -- a 37-yard completion to George Pickens and a 23-yard defensive pass interference flag -- the Cowboys were at the Arizona doorstep as time expired in the third quarter. Prescott ran it in for a 5-yard touchdown to crank the Cowboys' lead back to 14, ending a 62-yard scoring drive that lasted only 97 seconds.

Cowboys first-round safety Caleb Downs was ruled out of the game in the fourth quarter after being checked for a concussion. Downs remained in the game after an explosive collision and goal-line stop of Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love on fourth down in the first quarter. Love later injured his right ankle and did not return.

Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) and Locke (concussion) also left the game early.