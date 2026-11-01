Jayden Maiava leads Southern California to upset over No. 2 Ohio State

Jayden Maiava passed for 222 yards and a touchdown and Trent Mosely had 145 all-purpose yards and a receiving TD when Southern California defeated No. 2 Ohio State 30-18 in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Ohio State freshman quarterback Luke Fahey made his first start for Julian Sayin, who was injured in the previous game against Indiana, and the Buckeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) were hoping to ease him into the game, but the Trojans (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) had other ideas.

Mosley took a short pass and raced untouched for a 69-yard touchdown 39 seconds into the game and Southern Cal was never headed, taking a 20-9 halftime lead as the Buckeyes had to settle for field goals of 39, 34 and 23 yards by Connor Hawkins, the latter coming after Ohio State had a first-and-goal from the 1.

Mosley helped set up the Trojans' second TD with a 44-yard punt return to the Ohio State 46 before a personal foul on the Buckeyes moved the ball to the 31. His 14-yard catch led to a nine-yard scoring run by Waymond Jordan two plays later to make it 14-3 late in the first quarter.

The Trojans made it 17-6 when Ryon Sayeri tied his career best with a 54-yard field goal.

Maiava was 15 for 22. Mosley made five catches for 101 yards along with his lone punt return.

Fahey was 21 of 38 for 260 yards and a TD with Jeremiah Smith making 10 catches for 83 yards and a score.

Southern Cal put the game out of reach midway through the third quarter when a West fumble was recovered by Floyd Boucard at the Ohio State 32.

A 70-yard catch-and-run by Mark Bowman led to a 1-yard score by King Miller to make it 27-9.

The Buckeyes pulled to within 27-18 with 2:12 left on Smith's 1-yard catch to set the Big Ten record for most receiving touchdowns (40) to break a tie with Michigan's Braylon Edwards.

After the two-point try failed, the Trojans' Tanook Hines recovered the onside kick and returned it 24 yards to the Ohio State 21. Caden Chittenden made a 32-yard field goal with 1:46 to play.