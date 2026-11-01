Jayden Maiava leads Southern California to upset over No. 2 Ohio State (College Football)

Adam Cairns

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Qua Russaw (4) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026.

College Football

Jayden Maiava leads Southern California to upset over No. 2 Ohio State

By Field Level Media

Oct 31, 202611:37 pm

Jayden Maiava passed for 222 yards and a touchdown and Trent Mosely had 145 all-purpose yards and a receiving TD when Southern California defeated No. 2 Ohio State 30-18 in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Ohio State freshman quarterback Luke Fahey made his first start for Julian Sayin, who was injured in the previous game against Indiana, and the Buckeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) were hoping to ease him into the game, but the Trojans (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) had other ideas.

Mosley took a short pass and raced untouched for a 69-yard touchdown 39 seconds into the game and Southern Cal was never headed, taking a 20-9 halftime lead as the Buckeyes had to settle for field goals of 39, 34 and 23 yards by Connor Hawkins, the latter coming after Ohio State had a first-and-goal from the 1.

Mosley helped set up the Trojans' second TD with a 44-yard punt return to the Ohio State 46 before a personal foul on the Buckeyes moved the ball to the 31. His 14-yard catch led to a nine-yard scoring run by Waymond Jordan two plays later to make it 14-3 late in the first quarter.

The Trojans made it 17-6 when Ryon Sayeri tied his career best with a 54-yard field goal.

Maiava was 15 for 22. Mosley made five catches for 101 yards along with his lone punt return.

Fahey was 21 of 38 for 260 yards and a TD with Jeremiah Smith making 10 catches for 83 yards and a score.

Southern Cal put the game out of reach midway through the third quarter when a West fumble was recovered by Floyd Boucard at the Ohio State 32.

A 70-yard catch-and-run by Mark Bowman led to a 1-yard score by King Miller to make it 27-9.

The Buckeyes pulled to within 27-18 with 2:12 left on Smith's 1-yard catch to set the Big Ten record for most receiving touchdowns (40) to break a tie with Michigan's Braylon Edwards.

After the two-point try failed, the Trojans' Tanook Hines recovered the onside kick and returned it 24 yards to the Ohio State 21. Caden Chittenden made a 32-yard field goal with 1:46 to play.

--Field Level Media

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