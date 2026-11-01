Joe Burrow's 6 touchdowns rescue Bengals in mistake-filled day

Joe Burrow overcame three interceptions from Amani Hooker to throw five touchdowns and run in the game-winner in overtime as the Cincinnati Bengals outlasted the Tennessee Titans, 43-36, Sunday in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati's signal-caller tied the game with a second touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 1:17 left in regulation. Dexter Lawrence II then sacked Cam Ward for a 13-yard loss to knock the Titans out of field goal range.

Burrow ran in the eventual game-winner from nine yards out with seven minutes left in overtime, and then the Cincinnati defense held Tennessee without a touchdown to win it.

Cam Ward completed 26 of 40 passes for a career-high 304 yards for Tennessee (1-7). His 15-yard touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson put Tennessee ahead, 36-29, with 3:46 left.

Hooker became the first NFL player with three interceptions in a game since Jordan Whitehead of the Jets against Bills on Sept. 11, 2023.

Burrow finished 38-for-48 passing for 462 yards for the Bengals (5-2), who won their third straight.

After Hooker picked off Burrow for a second time in the third quarter, Cam Ward quickly returned the favor when he was strip-sacked by Boye Mafe. Lawrence picked up the loose ball and rumbled to the Tennessee 17. On the next play, Burrow found Tee Higgins at the right front pylon for a 21-13 Cincinnati lead with just over 12 minutes left.

Ward directed the Titans down the field, aided by a pair of pass interference calls on Josh Newton and Bryan Cook. Following the Cook penalty, Tony Pollard ran it in from one yard and Ward ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game.

Hooker's third interception gave the Titans the ball at their own 5. After Demetrius Knight Jr. and Dexter Lawrence II combined to tackle Pollard in the end zone to give Cincinnati a 23-21 lead, Chase Brown fumbled on the ensuing drive. Tennessee went down the field and took the lead, 28-23, on an 11-yard Ward to Chimere Dike pass.

Mike Gesicki put the Bengals back up, 29-28, when he caught a 25-yard TD pass from Burrow with 7:13 left in regulation.

For a second straight week, the Bengals fell behind 13-0 before turning around a slow start to lead the Tennessee Titans 14-13 at the conclusion of an action-packed first half. Burrow touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase and Jack Endries gave Cincinnati the halftime lead.

Cincinnati found itself on its heels early against an aggressive, newly restructured Tennessee squad playing its first game after trading star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to Chicago.

The Titans dominated the opening quarter, jumping out to a 13-0 lead. Pollard provided the half's most explosive play by ripping open the Bengals' defense for a 40-yard rushing touchdown. Kicker Joey Slye padded the early advantage by hitting two crucial field goals to silence the home crowd.