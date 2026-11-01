Josh Allen, Bills roll past Ravens, who lose 2 QBs to injury

Josh Allen set the franchise record for career touchdown passes and also rushed for a score as the Buffalo Bills took advantage of multiple Baltimore quarterback injuries to notch a 36-10 victory over the Ravens on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Allen's 11-yard scoring pass to DJ Moore with 12:18 left in the game was the 259th of his career, a mark that includes postseason play. He eclipsed the record held by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, who threw 237 in the regular season and 21 in the postseason over 11 years.

Allen later threw a second touchdown pass and was 21-of-34 passing for 289 yards and one interception as Buffalo (6-1) won its third straight game. James Cook III rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown for Buffalo.

The Ravens (4-4) lost quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (right thumb) and Tyler "Snoop" Huntley (right toe) in the first half while dropping their third straight game. Ravens coach Jesse Minter said after the game that Jackson, who missed the previous three games with a left ankle injury, will undergo thumb surgery and be placed on injured reserve.

Joe Fagnano, an undrafted rookie from UConn, played the rest of the game in his NFL debut despite injuring his right foot late in the third quarter. He completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards, one interception and one lost fumble as Baltimore finished with 144 yards of total offense.

The Bills struck first on Allen's 1-yard run with 10:10 left in the opening quarter.

On Jackson's first offensive snap since Oct. 4, he threw an incomplete pass and his follow-through carried his right hand into the wrist of Buffalo pass rusher Greg Rousseau. Jackson grabbed his hand, went immediately to the sideline and did not return.

Buffalo increased its lead to 10-0 when Tyler Bass kicked a 56-yard field goal with 6:05 left in the period.

Baltimore's Broderick Washington nabbed an interception off a carom later in the quarter and the Ravens took over at the Buffalo 17-yard line. Two plays later, Derrick Henry scored from the 2.

Bass booted a 22-yard field goal to give the Bills a 13-7 lead with 9:50 left in the first half.

Fagnano entered with 9:39 left as Huntley could no longer go after initially being hurt in the first quarter.

Late in the half, Fagnano's pass was deflected by Geno Stone and intercepted by Davison Igbinosun to set up Bass' 51-yard field goal as Buffalo led 16-7 at halftime.

Tyler Loop kicked a 26-yard field goal to bring the Ravens within six with 11:28 left in the third quarter.

Cook scored on a 5-yard run to push the lead to 23-10 with 8:59 remaining in the third quarter.

Allen's pass to Moore was his 230th TD throw in the regular season. He added a 23-yard touchdown toss to Dalton Kincaid with 5:58 to play.