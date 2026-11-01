Late stand lifts Broncos past Chiefs, and into AFC West lead

Jonah Coleman scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:56 remaining, and the host Denver Broncos made a goal-line stand in the final seconds to rally and beat Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Sunday.

Bo Nix threw two fourth-down touchdown passes, including one in the fourth quarter to Nate Adkins, as Denver (6-2) overcame a 24-13 deficit to take over first place in the AFC West.

Nix was 20-for-32 passing for 222 yards, Coleman had 104 total yards (41 rushing, 63 receiving) and Jaylen Waddle caught a touchdown pass for the Broncos, who have won four in a row.

After Coleman's TD run from the 5, Kansas City (5-2) drove to the Denver 1 with four seconds left. Malcolm Roach sacked Patrick Mahomes to end the game.

Mahomes was 30-for-41 passing for 321 yards and three TDs, Emmett Johnson had 143 total yards (128 receiving) and a scoring catch and Rashee Rice and Noah Gray also had touchdown catches.

Denver gained just 19 yards in the third quarter but came alive on its first possession of the fourth. Nix took the Broncos 80 yards, capping the drive with his second fourth-down TD pass, this time to Adkins. Waddle caught the two-point conversion to make it a three-point game with 8:55 remaining.

Kansas City drove to the Denver 30, but Alex Singleton's sack pushed the ball to the 36 and Harrison Butker missed a 54-yard field goal with 2:31 remaining.

Nix hit Coleman on a 51-yard pass play to the Chiefs' 5, and the rookie back took it in on the next play to give the Broncos a 28-24 lead, setting up the final drive.

The Chiefs led 7-6 when Mahomes found Rice on an 11-yard scoring strike late in the first quarter.

Mahomes connected with Johnson on a 73-yard TD pass to make it 14-6. Nix hit Waddle on a 1-yard TD pass on fourth down with 1:15 left in the second quarter, but Butker's 45-yard field goal made it 17-13 at the half.

The Chiefs extended the lead when Mahomes finished an 11-play, 63-yard drive with a 4-yard TD pass to Gray with 1:38 left in the third quarter.