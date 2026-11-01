Lions' Jack Campbell carted off after tackle vs. Vikings

Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell suffered an upper-body injury with 14:48 remaining in the Lions' home game against Minnesota on Sunday.
Campbell, a first-team All-Pro last season, was injured while tackling Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson as teammate Jimmy Rolder hit Hockenson from the other side.
Campbell lay motionless facing the ground and was surrounded by medical personnel for nine minutes while being immobilized and strapped to a board. He did not signal to the Ford Field crowd as he was driven off on a cart toward the tunnel.
Campbell, a fourth-year pro, was credited with three tackles prior to the injury.
--Field Level Media