Miami remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 after tight win; Ohio State plummets

While Miami maintained the top spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, Ohio State plummeted nine spots to drop out of the top 10 on Sunday.

Miami's stay in the top spot came after the Hurricanes pulled out a 38-35 victory over North Carolina on Saturday. Ohio State was not as fortunate, falling behind early in an eventual 30-18 loss at Southern California at Los Angeles.

Across the L.A. basin earlier Saturday, UCLA showed off its defensive prowess in a 27-0 nonconference victory over Nevada and rose two spots to No. 5. It is UCLA's highest ranking since 2001 and has come after an 8-0 start under new head coach Bob Chesney.

Georgia took over the No. 2 spot from Ohio State after a 27-8 victory over Florida, while Utah moved up three spots to No. 3 following a 49-25 victory over Cincinnati. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 4 after a 35-13 victory over Navy.

Despite Indiana forcing overtime on a last-second field goal and pulling off a 23-16 victory over Minnesota, the Hoosiers dropped two spots to No. 6.\

BYU, Kentucky, Alabama and Texas round out the top 10 in that order.

Not only do two of the top seven teams in the nation call the state of Utah home, Utah will play host to BYU on Saturday in a matchup of top teams.

No. 22 New Mexico moved into the Top 25 for the first time in program history after improving to 7-1 with a 21-16 victory at San Jose State.

AP Top 25

1. Miami (8-0) 2. Georgia (7-1) 3. Utah (8-0) 4. Notre Dame (7-1) 5. UCLA (8-0) 6, Indiana (8-1) 7. BYU (7-1) 8. Kentucky (7-1) 9. Alabama (6-2) 10. Texas (6-2) 11. Ohio State (6-2) 12. Ole Miss (6-2) 13. Texas Tech (7-1) 14. Wake Forest (7-1) 15. LSU (6-2) 16. Tennessee (6-2) 17. Houston (6-2) 18. Southern California (7-2) 19. Missouri (6-2) 20. Boise State (7-1) 21. Iowa (6-2) 22. New Mexico (7-1) 23. South Carolina (5-3) 24. Arizona (6-2) 25. Florida (5-3)