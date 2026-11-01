NFL injury roundup: Ravens in QB peril after Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley hurt

The Baltimore Ravens suddenly have a quarterback emergency on their hands.

Lamar Jackson will be placed on injured reserve and undergo right thumb surgery after being hurt on the team's first offensive play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Backup QB Tyler Huntley also exited the 36-10 road loss to Buffalo with a right toe injury.

That left undrafted rookie third-stringer Joe Fagnano to finish out the game. He picked up an injury to his right foot but gutted it out.

Asked if Jackson's injury might be season-ending, Ravens coach Jesse Minter said, "Potentially. We'll see where it goes."

The two-time NFL MVP threw an incomplete pass on his first play and his throwing hand hit the wrist of Buffalo pass rusher Greg Rousseau. Jackson grabbed his hand and immediately went to the sideline to display that his thumb was out of place. He then was whisked to the locker room and ruled out a short time later.

When Jackson returned to the sideline in the third quarter, he had a splint on the thumb. He had just come back from a three-game absence due to a left ankle injury.

The Ravens (4-4) lost their third straight game and have a short week to figure out their quarterback plans before hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

--Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was taken to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury in the fourth quarter of Detroit's 19-15 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell, a first-team All-Pro last season, was injured while tackling Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson as teammate Jimmy Rolder hit Hockenson from the other side with 14:48 remaining in the contest.

Campbell, 26, lay motionless facing the ground and was surrounded by medical personnel for nine minutes while being immobilized and strapped to a board. He did not signal to the Ford Field crowd as he was driven off on a cart toward the tunnel.

"Thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the contest, adding that the linebacker was "breathing" and alert when taken off the field.

Rolder picked up a hamstring injury in the game, while the Lions also lost center Cade Mays (ankle), edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (concussion), safety Brian Branch (concussion), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) and backup running back Jacob Saylors (neck).

Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell said that quarterback Kyler Murray experienced hamstring tightness late in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' first loss of the season. He did not miss any portion of the game.

--Arizona and Dallas had multiple key players, including a first-round draft pick on each side, leave early from the Cardinals' 33-30 road win in overtime against the Cowboys.

Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love, who was back after missing two games with a right ankle sprain, apparently reaggravated the injury and did not return after the first quarter. Love was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 draft.

Arizona No. 1 receiver Michael Wilson told reporters postgame that he is playing through two broken ribs. Wilson was instrumental in the Cardinals' comeback win, with eight receptions for 111 yards and the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals also lost running back Bam Knight to a concussion and receiver Kendrick Bourne to an ankle injury.

The Cowboys had three starters leave with injuries. Safety Caleb Downs, the 11th overall pick in April's draft, entered concussion protocol. Tight end Jake Ferguson suffered an ankle injury, and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., acquired on Oct. 1 from the Pittsburgh Steelers, left early with an ankle ailment he has played through.

--The Los Angeles Rams lost starting cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to injuries during a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

McDuffie left with a back injury and Watson was dealing with a hurting shoulder. McDuffie said after the game he was "feeling good." McDuffie, a former first-team All-Pro, is in his first season with the Rams following a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. He had missed the past two games with a groin injury.

--Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore said he was "OK" after picking up an apparent knee injury during the win over the Ravens, but fellow receiver Josh Palmer left the game with a hamstring injury.

Palmer, in his second season in Buffalo, was downgraded from doubtful to out as the Bills ran away with the victory.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars blasted the visiting Indianapolis Colts 42-7 but lost defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton to a knee injury, defensive end Travon Walker to a rib injury and safety Eric Murray to an elbow injury.

The Jaguars did not need to rush back those defenders as they held a 28-0 lead at halftime and were rarely threatened by the Colts. Walker, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, had a sack before his exit.