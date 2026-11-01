NFL roundup: Bills rout Ravens, who lose Lamar Jackson (thumb) to IR

Josh Allen set the franchise record for career touchdown passes and also rushed for a score and the Buffalo Bills took advantage of multiple Baltimore quarterback injuries to notch a 36-10 victory over the Ravens on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Allen completed 21 of 34 for 289 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as the Bills (6-1) won their third straight. His 11-yard scoring pass to DJ Moore with 12:18 left was the 259th of his career including postseason play, which broke the record set by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. James Cook III rushed for 80 yards and a score.

The Ravens (4-4) lost quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (right thumb) and Tyler "Snoop" Huntley (right toe) in the first half while dropping their third straight game. Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Jackson needs thumb surgery and will be placed on injured reserve.

Joe Fagnano, an undrafted rookie from UConn, played the rest of the game in his NFL debut. He completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards, one interception and one lost fumble as Baltimore finished with 144 yards of total offense.

Lions 19, Vikings 15

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown as host Detroit rallied to knock off the league's last unbeaten team in an NFC North showdown.

Jared Goff connected with Jameson Williams on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 4:35 left for the go-ahead score. Goff hit 18 of 25 passes for 176 yards but also threw his first interception of the season. Williams caught four passes for 70 yards for the Lions (5-2).

Kyler Murray completed 17 of 29 for 210 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (6-1). T.J. Hockenson caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown while Justin Jefferson posted five receptions for 33 yards and a score.

Buccaneers 16, Falcons 0

Bucky Irving rushed for a career-high 170 yards and a touchdown as Tampa Bay became the first team in 52 years to win a game without completing a pass in a bizarre

victory over visiting Atlanta.

Kenny Gainwell also set a career high with 140 rushing yards for Tampa Bay (3-5), which totaled a franchise-record 324 yards on the ground during a rain-soaked game. The Buccaneers won their second straight and pulled within a half-game of the Carolina Panthers for first place in the NFC South.

Baker Mayfield completed none of his three pass attempts, marking the first time that's happened for a winning team since Buffalo's Joe Ferguson went 0-for-2 against the New York Jets on Sept. 29, 1974. Michael Penix Jr. completed 8 of 24 passes for 125 yards and tossed four interceptions for the Falcons (3-5), who lost their third game in four tries.

Bengals 43, Titans 36 (OT)

Joe Burrow overcame three interceptions from Amani Hooker to throw five touchdowns and run in the game-winner in overtime as Cincinnati outlasted visiting Tennessee to win its third straight game.

Burrow finished 38-for-48 passing for 462 yards for the Bengals (5-2). He threw two touchdown passes to Tee Higgins, the latter of which tied the game with 1:17 left in regulation. Dexter Lawrence II then sacked Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward for a 13-yard loss to knock the Titans out of field goal range.

Ward completed 26 of 40 passes for a career-high 304 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee (1-7). His 15-yard touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson put Tennessee ahead 36-29 with 3:46 left. The Titans led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter before the Bengals surged ahead to take a 14-13 halftime lead. Hooker became the first NFL player with three interceptions in a game since Jordan Whitehead of the Jets against Bills on Sept. 11, 2023.

Cardinals 33, Cowboys 30 (OT)

Gardner Minshew rallied Arizona from a 14-point deficit to force overtime and Chad Ryland atoned for a missed extra point with a game-winning field goal to shock Dallas in Arlington, Texas.

Minshew, who entered with 1:35 left in the third quarter, led the Cardinals on four straight touchdown drives as he completed 17 of 23 passes for 188 yards and three scores. Backup running back Tyler Allgeier had a career-high 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and Michael Wilson caught eight passes for 111 yards for Arizona (3-5).

Dak Prescott completed 19 of 29 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown while rushing for another score for the Cowboys (3-5), who were outgained 467-261. CeeDee Lamb caught seven passes for 58 yards and Javonte Williams rushed 24 times for 56 yards.

Raiders 38, Jets 33

Kirk Cousins threw two of his three touchdown passes in the second half and ran for another score to lead Las Vegas to a comeback victory over New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

Cousins completed 19 of 26 passes for 247 yards as the Raiders stopped a four-game skid, erasing a pair of nine-point deficits by scoring 17 of the game's final 20 points. Las Vegas ended a streak of 12 straight losses when trailing at halftime. Cousins threw two of his TDs to Brock Bowers.

The Jets scored on their first six possessions but frequently stalled in the red zone. Jason Sanders kicked three of his four field goals in the first half as New York held a 23-14 lead at halftime.

Steelers 27, Browns 6

Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren rushed for 143 yards on 17 carries and notched one of his team's three rushing touchdowns, helping the Steelers move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North by throttling visiting Cleveland.

The Steelers (6-2) recorded their 23rd consecutive regular-season home victory over the Browns (5-3) by building a two-touchdown lead in the first half behind a strong running game and relentless pass rush.

Rico Dowdle had 56 yards on 15 carries and added a touchdown, and tight end Pat Freiermuth rushed for a score. Aaron Rodgers was 13-of-25 passing for 172 yards with an interception. Darnell Washington posted three catches for 94 yards. The Steelers' defense sacked Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson eight times to negate his 324 passing yards.

Jaguars 42, Colts 7

Bhayshul Tuten rushed for a career-high 104 yards and scored two touchdowns, and Jacksonville returned from its bye week in strong form by beating down visiting Indianapolis.

Trevor Lawrence completed 10 of 14 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns -- giving him 17 on the season -- while Tuten had a 39-yard rushing score and 25-yard touchdown reception for the Jaguars (5-2), who lead the AFC South by three games. Rayuan Lane III returned an interception 92 yards for a score.

Daniel Jones was 19-of-28 passing for 144 yards, one TD and two interceptions for the Colts (2-6), who have lost four straight games. Star running back Jonathan Taylor was held to eight carries for 23 yards.