Pitt runs all over Georgia Tech to snap skid, reach bowl eligibility

Freshman Damon Ferguson Jr. rushed for a career-high 185 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday night to help Pitt coast to a 34-11 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Georgia Tech in Pittsburgh.

Holden Geriner completed 13 of 30 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown for Pitt (6-3, 3-3 ACC), which snapped a three-game losing streak to earn bowl eligibility.

Alberto Mendoza threw for 81 yards for Georgia Tech (2-6, 1-4), which lost its third straight game. Mendoza was replaced in the second half by Grady Adamson, who threw for 62 yards and rushed for 63 yards and a score. The Yellow Jackets were outrushed 281-95 and converted just 3 of 18 third down attempts.

Trailing 17-3, Georgia Tech was turned away on downs on its first drive of the second half.

After consecutive Pitt punts, the Panthers extended the lead to 20-3 on Antonio Chadha's 23-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the third quarter.

Mendoza then fumbled on Georgia Tech's next play from scrimmage, recovered by Jaeden Moore at the Yellow Jackets' 15-yard line.

Pitt couldn't capitalize, as it was denied on fourth-and-goal from Georgia Tech's 1-yard line.

Georgia Tech's eighth punt was then followed with Geriner's 30-yard touchdown pass to Cataurus Hicks to give the Panthers a 27-3 advantage with 11:20 remaining.

Adamson then replaced Mendoza and rushed for Georgia Tech's only score, an 18-yard scamper that was followed with his two-point conversion rush to cut the deficit to 27-11 with 6:36 left.

Ferguson's 1-yard score with 3:28 left stamped a dominating win.

Pitt took the game's first lead on Chadha's 45-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.

The Panthers added on with a 15-play, 86-yard scoring drive, punctuated by Ferguson's 3-yard rushing score with 14:45 left in the first half.

After consecutive Georgia Tech punts and a turnover on downs, Pitt made it 17-0 on La'Vell Wright's 1-yard rushing touchdown with 3:11 remaining before halftime.

Pitt's Justin Cook fumbled late in the first half, allowing Georgia Tech to crack the scoreboard for the first time. Aidan Birr made a 49-yard field goal in the final seconds to pull the Yellow Jackets within 14 at the break.