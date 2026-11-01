Raiders rally for skid-busting, 38-33 win over Jets (NFL)

Julian Leshay Guadalupe

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass in the second quarter as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ.

NFL

Raiders rally for skid-busting, 38-33 win over Jets

By Field Level Media

Nov 1, 20264 hours ago

Kirk Cousins threw two of his three touchdown passes in the second half and ran for another score to lead the Las Vegas Raiders to a 38-33 comeback victory over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J.

Cousins completed 19 of 26 passes for 247 yards as the Raiders (4-4) stopped a four-game skid, erasing a pair of nine-point deficits by scoring 17 of the game's final 20 points. Las Vegas ended a streak of 12 straight losses when trailing at halftime.

Cousins threw two of his TDs to Brock Bowers, including a 2-yard score a little over five minutes into the third quarter. He also tossed a 2-yard TD to Jalen Nailor that gave the Raiders a 35-30 lead with 11:33 left in the fourth.

Cousins also scored on a 1-yard plunge up the middle with 4:14 left in the third to cut the Raiders' deficit to 30-28 and answer Braelon Allen's 21-yard TD run with 8:20 left.

Bowers had seven catches for 92 yards while Mike Washington Jr. contributed 83 rushing yards on 25 carries.

The Jets (2-6) scored on their first six possessions but frequently stalled in the red zone. Jason Sanders kicked three of his four field goals in the first half as New York held a 23-14 lead by halftime.

Sanders kicked his fourth field goal on fourth-and-10 with 4:31 to play, after Adonai Mitchell's 47-yard grab got them to the Las Vegas 13, making it 35-33.

The Jets burned their three timeouts by the 3:26 mark and the Raiders secured the win when Matt Gay cleanly made a 53-yard field goal with 27 seconds left. The game was iced when Jeremy Chinn intercepted Geno Smith's desperation heave at the left edge of the end zone.

Dylan Laube returned a kickoff 95 yards to put the Raiders ahead 14-13 before the Jets built their nine-point lead on Mitchell's 12-yard catch and Sanders' third field goal.

Smith finished 20-of-32 for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Williams caught an 18-yard TD to Isaiah Wiliams early in the second.

Allen finished with a career-high 147 yards on 21 carries while Mitchell had seven receptions for a career-high 142 yards. Garrett Wilson contributed six catches for 83 yards for the Jets, who dropped their third in a row.

--Field Level Media

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