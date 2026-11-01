Rams improve to 4-4 with decisive victory over winless Chargers

Matthew Stafford passed for 157 yards and a touchdown as the Los Angeles Rams recovered from a slow start to earn a 24-9 victory over the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif.

Blake Corum and Kyren Williams each ran for a TD as the Rams (4-4) won consecutive games for the first time this season. Corum finished with a game-high 73 rushing yards.

Stafford completed 17 of 25 passes with an interception as he guided the victory despite not leading the Rams to a first down over the first five offensive drives of the game.

Justin Herbert was 24-of-32 passing for 257 yards and two interceptions as the Chargers fell to 0-7 for the first time in franchise history. Oronde Gadsden II had five receptions for 52 yards, and Ladd McConkey had four receptions for 86 yards for the Chargers.

The Chargers failed to score a touchdown for the second consecutive game and are now on a 10-game losing streak, counting playoffs, going back to last season.

The Rams grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first quarter after Quentin Lake intercepted Herbert and returned the ball 45 yards to the Chargers' 19-yard line. Four plays later, Brandon McManus kicked a 30-yard field goal.

The Chargers turned their remaining three drives of the first half into points by getting field goals of 34, 46 and 41 yards from Cameron Dicker to take a 9-3 lead. The Rams used their final possession of the first half to go 66 yards in five plays and get a 1-yard TD run from Williams for a 10-9 lead just before halftime.

The Rams continued their momentum into the second half by using their opening possession to go 79 yards in eight plays. Corum scored on a 23-yard run for a 17-9 lead.

Two Rams possessions later, following an interception from Trent McDuffie, the Rams took a 24-9 with 3:48 remaining in the third when Stafford connected with Puka Nacua on an 18-yard TD pass. McDuffie returned after missing the previous two games with a groin injury.

After the Chargers started four rookies on the offensive line for two consecutive games, veteran right tackle Joe Alt returned from a two-game absence with a neck injury.