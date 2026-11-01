Ravens QB Lamar Jackson injures hand, out vs. Bills

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with an injury to his throwing hand after his team's first offensive play.
Jackson, who was ruled out for the game, threw an incomplete pass and his right hand hit the wrist of Buffalo's Greg Rousseau. Jackson grabbed his hand and immediately went to the sideline to display that his thumb was out of place. He then was whisked to the locker room.
Jackson was returning from a three-game absence due to a left ankle injury.
Tyler "Snoop" Huntley replaced Jackson with 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter. He started the previous three games and the Ravens went 1-2.
--Field Level Media