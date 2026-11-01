Report: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley won't be traded before deadline

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will not be traded by the NFL's Nov. 10 deadline, NFL Network reported on Sunday.

With the Eagles struggling at 2-5, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) lost for the campaign and other injuries to key players, there was speculation that the 29-year-old Barkley could be dealt. Moreover, general manager Howie Roseman has engaged in trade talks regarding other players, but Barkley is expected to stay put in Philadelphia.

The three-time Pro Bowler has two years and north of $35 million remaining on his contract.

After six seasons with the New York Giants, Barkley arrived in Philadelphia in 2024. He promptly ran for a league-leading 2,005 yards and keyed the Eagles' run to win Super Bowl LIX.

He did produce his fifth 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025, but his production (1,140 yards, 4.1 yards per carry) was down significantly.

Barkley suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and did not play in Week 5 vs. Jacksonville in London. He only carried the ball seven times (62 yards) in a Monday night loss to Dallas while struggling with a persistent back ailment.

Barkley did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday, but is expected to play on Sunday night at the Washington Commanders.

"One day I'm not going to be playing football. Whenever that is, I don't want to look back and be like, ‘I could've gave it a chance and I didn't,'" Barkley told reporters Friday. "I like playing football. So if I have an opportunity to play, I'm going to try my best to play."