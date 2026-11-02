Bengals DE Cashius Howell recovering from wrist surgery

Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Cashius Howell is recovering from wrist surgery, head coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Monday.

Howell, 23, underwent the procedure on Sunday night following the Bengals' 43-36 overtime victory against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

He will not make the trip to Madrid for a Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons (3-5) and could be placed on injured reserve, according to Taylor.

A second-round pick in the 2026 draft, Howell has six tackles, five quarterback hits and one sack in seven games (no starts) for the Bengals (5-2).