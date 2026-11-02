Bucs LB YaYa Diaby dealing with MCL sprain

Tampa Bay outside linebacker YaYa Diaby sustained an MCL sprain early in the Buccaneers' 16-0 win against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday.

Diaby had an MRI on his left knee on Monday morning which confirmed the sprain. NFL Network reported it is a Grade 2 sprain, expected to sideline him for a few weeks.

"He has an MCL sprain. Not sure how much he'll miss," Bowles said. "We'll see how the week progresses and we'll go from there."

Bowles added he's hopeful Diaby won't need to be placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games.

Diaby, 27, has started all eight games for the Buccaneers (3-5) this season, recording 16 tackles, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, three sacks and an interception. All three sacks came in the 43-13 road win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

A third-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2023, Diaby has recorded 158 tackles, 53 QB hits, 44 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 59 career games (49 starts).