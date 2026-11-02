Cardinals to start Gardner Minshew next week at Seahawks

Gardner Minshew earned the starting quarterback job by rallying the Arizona Cardinals to a win at Dallas on Sunday.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur is giving Minshew the nod for Week 9 at the Seattle Seahawks over Jacoby Brissett, who was replaced in the second half on Sunday with the Cowboys leading Arizona 17-3.

The Cardinals (3-5) won 33-30 in overtime thanks to three TD passes from Minshew.

"Moving forward we'll go with Gardner as our starter. We've talked to all three quarterbacks," LaFleur said.

Minshew sparked a rally with four consecutive touchdown drives, falling short of the win in regulation only after a missed extra point with six seconds remaining instead sent the game to overtime.

Carson Beck was elevated to the No. 2 role with Brissett bumped to the emergency role at Seattle next week.

"He just went and played quarterback," LaFleur said Monday. "He just played the position. Did what he was asked to do, was accurate with the ball."

Seattle (4-3) plays Monday against the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 31-7 in Week 2 at Arizona with backup quarterback Drew Lock starting in place of Sam Darnold.