Colts sticking with Daniel Jones as starting QB in Week 9

Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen isn't making a quarterback change this week.

Steichen announced Monday that the 2-6 Colts will continue to roll with starter Daniel Jones when Indianapolis hosts the 3-5 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Jones was benched in Sunday's 42-7 loss at Jacksonville with 11:53 remaining and replaced by Anthony Richardson Sr. Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Steichen said after the game that he'd "evaluate everything, every position going forward" ahead of Week 9.

Richardson Sr., the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Colts, completed both of his pass attempts for eight yards and ran for four yards on two attempts.

"(Jones) gives us the best chance to win right now," Steichen said Monday.

Jones was re-signed this offseason after completing 68.0% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season in eight games before rupturing his Achilles.

The 29-year-old QB has struggled this season, completing a career-low 60.4% of his passes for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions.