Commanders get long-awaited second win at sliding Eagles' expense

Jayden Daniels passed for 217 yards and a touchdown and the Washington Commanders won for the first time since Week 3, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 on Sunday night in Landover, Md.

Drew Stevens kicked four field goals and Stefon Diggs caught a touchdown pass as the Commanders (2-4-1) erased an early 10-point deficit and handed the Eagles (2-6) their sixth straight loss, Philadelphia's longest skid since 2012.

Saquon Barkley had a touchdown run for Philadelphia and Tanner McKee completed 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards in his first career road start. Facing constant pressure from Washington's pass rush, McKee lost a fumble, threw an interception and was sacked five times.

The Commanders secured a split in the season series after losing 24-22 on the road in Week 1. Washington gained ground on the idle New York Giants (4-2-1) in the NFC East while Philadelphia fell into the division basement.

The Eagles jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on Jake Elliott's 40-yard field goal and Barkley's 3-yard touchdown run. Barkley's score followed a fumble by Chig Okonkwo. It was just the third turnover of the season for the Commanders.

It was all Washington from there. Stevens kicked a 56-yard field goal late in the first quarter, and the Commanders tied the score with 4:56 to play in the second on Daniels' 8-yard toss to Diggs, which capped an 11-play, 89-yard drive. Stevens' 39-yard kick with 19 seconds left in the period gave the Commanders a 13-10 lead at the break.

Washington scored the only points of the third quarter after a fumble by McKee. Daniels (16 of 29) heaved a 53-yard pass to Treylon Burks and Stevens converted from 25 yards to make the score 16-10 with 1:33 left in the quarter.

A 15-play drive by the Eagles ended with no points when Elliott's 41-yard field-goal try hit the left upright with 8:58 to play. it was his first missed kick of the season.

Eight plays later, Stevens' 42-yarder extended the lead to 19-10 with 3:43 left. Washington made it 27 unanswered points on a 1-yard TD run by Rachaad White and a two-point conversion run by Austin Ekeler with 1:52 to play.