Falcons release 2 defenders as James Pearce Jr. returns from suspension

The Atlanta Falcons released defensive end Drake Jackson and defensive end/linebacker Jared Ivey on Monday.

The moves come the same day defensive end James Pearce Jr. was reinstated after serving an eight-game suspension.

Pearce, 23, was suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He was arrested near Miami in February and charged with aggravated stalking and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was also charged with fleeing police, resisting an officer without violence and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. The resisting charge was later changed to resisting an officer with violence, a felony; the aggravated stalking charge was changed to a misdemeanor, and the charge of battery of law enforcement was dropped.

Pearce entered into a diversion program as part of a plea agreement. According to a police report from the incident, he had pursued his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, in a separate vehicle, struck the vehicle she was driving and fled when officers arrived on the scene.

A first-round draft pick in 2025, Pearce finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after recording 10.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Drake Jackson, 25, played in two games for Atlanta after being signed to the practice squad on Sept. 16, almost two weeks after the Washington Commanders waived him with an injury designation. He did not record any stats for the Falcons. He was a 2022 second-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers.

Ivey, 24, played in seven games for the Falcons and recorded eight tackles (two for loss) and one sack. The Falcons claimed him off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 1.